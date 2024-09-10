Hollywood star Ebon Moss-Bachrach spotted shopping in Glasgow's West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 16:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The star was spotted out and about shopping on Byres Road as he is in the city on holiday

Hollywood star Ebon Moss-Bachrach who is best known for starring as cousin Richie in The Bear was spotted out and about shopping in Glasgow’s West End.

He is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Fantastic Four reboot which will also feature Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn and is set to be released in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
AFP via Getty Images

Visit West End revealed that the actor was spotted shopping on Byres Road and visited Christie’s Cashmere before he continued walking along the famous Glasgow road with him also popping into lanes in the West End of the city.

He is not the only famous face who has recently been spotted out and about in Glasgow as the likes of Christoph Waltz and Shia LaBeouf have been spotted in the city.

Related topics:ShoppingWest EndGlasgowHollywood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice