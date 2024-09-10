Hollywood star Ebon Moss-Bachrach spotted shopping in Glasgow's West End

The star was spotted out and about shopping on Byres Road as he is in the city on holiday

Hollywood star Ebon Moss-Bachrach who is best known for starring as cousin Richie in The Bear was spotted out and about shopping in Glasgow’s West End.

He is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Fantastic Four reboot which will also feature Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn and is set to be released in 2025.

Visit West End revealed that the actor was spotted shopping on Byres Road and visited Christie’s Cashmere before he continued walking along the famous Glasgow road with him also popping into lanes in the West End of the city.

He is not the only famous face who has recently been spotted out and about in Glasgow as the likes of Christoph Waltz and Shia LaBeouf have been spotted in the city.