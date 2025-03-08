Toni - whose presence at the screening was kept tightly under wraps- joined GFF staff on stage for a Dancing Queen lip-synch to the amazement of everyone in the audience.

She then shared her memories of making the film when she was just 21 years old with the audience and chatted with GFF director Allison Gardner, who is celebrating her final year at the festival.

The film, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, was screening at Cottiers, an atmostpheric venue in a former church in the West End that’s used as a wedding venue. The screening was part of GFF's popular special event screenings which have previously seen The Thing screened on a real snow slope and Die Hard in an office block. Glasgow Film Festival 2025 has also welcomed the likes of James McAvoy, Jessica Lange, Tim Roth and Ed Harris to the city and continues until Sunday.

It was Toni Collette’s role in Muriel's Wedding that brought her international fame. As Muriel Heslop, a socially awkward, dream-filled young woman, Collette showcased her talent for both comedy and drama. The film's critical and commercial success led to her receiving the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actress and a Golden Globe nomination, solidifying her as one of the rising stars in the entertainment world.

In 1999, she starred in the highly acclaimed The Sixth Sense, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Collette’s performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Collette went on to deliver standout performances in a variety of films throughout the 2000s, including Little Miss Sunshine (2006), for which she earned a Screen Actors Guild Award.

More recently she has starred in Hereditary , a psychological horror film directed by Ari Aster, the Netflix series Unbelievable and Mickey 17, currently in cinemas.

1 . Glasgow Film Festival Muriel's Wedding30th anniversary screening of Muriel's Wedding with a special introduction by star of the film Toni Collette | GFF

2 . Glasgow Film Festival A selfie with the Glasgow crowd | GFF

3 . Glasgow Film Festival Toni Collette singing along at the Glasgow screening | GFF