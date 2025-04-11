Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s House of Gods celebrates its first birthday as the city’s most extravagant luxury hotel.

Glasgow’s House of Gods confirmed its rockstar credential this month as it celebrates its first birthday with an exclusive partnership with Moët & Chandon. Alongside Harrods and Camden’s House of Koko, House of Gods has been chosen as the only Scottish location to host the launch of the new Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Brut Impérial and Nectar Impérial Rosé.

Global music icon, Grammy winner, producer and creative visionary, Pharrell Williams has joined forces with Moët & Chandon to reinvent the art of birthday toasts. With his signature touch, the Limited Edition Brut Impérial and Nectar Impérial Rosé has been reimagined as the ultimate party essential.

In celebration of their first birthday, the House of Gods team has developed a series of celebrations for the partnership. Guests are be able to indulge in a special edition of the hotel’s iconic ‘Treat Me Like I’m Famous’ package, available to enjoy until the end of May 2025. This re-imagining will include House of Gods’ signature over-the-top welcome, a midnight feast, a mimosa breakfast, and a luxurious late checkout - all alongside a bottle of the exclusive Limited Edition Brut Impérial Champagne, and since every celebration deserves something sweet, the team has commissioned bespoke signature celebration cakes for guests to share — whatever the occasion. Both champagnes will be available to enjoy in both the hotel’s bars, and the revelry will culminate in the party to end all parties, as the hotel celebrates its first birthday.

Speaking about the partnership, House of Gods Founder Mike Baxter has said: “We’re absolutely honoured that House of Gods is enjoying such distinguished company in celebrating this remarkable partnership. To have our independent brand hand-picked to celebrate the collaboration reflects our entire ethos, which centres around treating every guest like they’re famous; and we’re in no doubt that nights spent enjoying a bottle or two of such a special edition of Moët will undoubtedly go down in history.”

Suite Room

We stayed in a suite room, a Versailles-inspired room that is spacious, stylish, holds a four poster bed, a free standing copper bath, a walk in marble shower and a lounge area. The decor is bold but cozy, with a modern mix of dark tones, plush fabrics and tasteful lighting that gives the space a seductive, almost theatrical feel. The attention to detail is evident with unique touches such as statement art pieces, lamps and elegant furnishings.

The suite is equipped with various amenities including a fully stocked minibar, a tea and coffee station and a flat screen TV aesthetically hidden within the mirror.

The ambiance feels indulgent yet relaxing, ideal for a couple looking to enjoy Glasgow.

Cocktail Menu

A highlight of the House of Gods is their cocktail menu. The downstairs and rooftop bar have their own offerings but they both carry an eclectic range from classics to innovative creations. The bar team is knowledgable and each drink we tried was crafted with precision, detail and immaculate presentation. They use premium spirits which elevate the result.

Professional and passionate, they are often willing to create personalised drinks based on your preference. We asked for an off menu lychee martini and we were wholly impressed with what they came up with, the flavours were sweet, floral and slightly tangy.

Rooftop Bar

The rooftop bar at the House of Gods, named officially the ‘Sacred Garden’ is a city centre gem. It has views of Glasgow’s skyline and provides a stunning backdrop for enjoying cocktails. It is chic, cozy and relaxed. We had a wonderful time here watching the sun set which was the highlight of our experience.

Location

Situated in the Merchant, City House of Gods is in a prime location for exploring Glasgow’s vibrant hospitality scene, nightlife and also day time attractions. The area has underwent a significant resurgence within recent years and today it is busy and bustling throughout the week. It is a walkable distance from city centre train stations and subway stops thus there is a convenient route to all areas of the city.

Service

Service at the hotel is impressive. We felt like valued customers throughout our stay. On arrival we were given a WhatsApp number to text for any queries. Any time we contacted they answered almost immediately, whether to push back a reservation for the bar or asking for recommendations.

Verdict

Our stay at the House of Gods was memorable, it felt luxurious and splendour. It was the perfect base for a night away and we had a wholly seamless experience. It is not just a stop-by place to stay while in the city or a place to go for a quiet drink, of course it can be those things, but for us the hotel was the focal point of the evening, we entertained out entire night here. It provides rooms you want to spend time in, as well as its communal areas. I would recommend this for a night away where you’re looking for a treat.

House of Gods, 65 Glassford St, Glasgow G1 1UP