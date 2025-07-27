Timorous Beasties was founded by Alistair McAuley and Paul Simmons, who met studying textile design at Glasgow School of Art. They have since become a significant force in Scottish interior style and visual art with hand and digitally printed fabric and wallpaper designed in-house

Commissions have included large-scale architectural and interiors projects for the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Wellcome Trust and the UK Supreme Court as well as collaborations with Kate Bush, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods, Johnnie Walker and Philip Treacy. Timorous Beasties prints are held in collections at the Art Institute of Chicago, Cooper Hewitt Museum - New York, Gallery of Modern Art - Glasgow, and the V&A Museum - London.

As part of a significant reimagining of the five star luxury golf ans spa resort, Timorous Beasties partnered with Mar Hall to bring its distinctive style to the hotel’s, creating a striking, modern Scottish reimagining of the historic setting.

Mar Hall is a luxury country estate hotel, 10 minutes’ drive from Glasgow Airport. Sitting within 240-acres of ancient woodland with views of the River Clyde, Mar Hall is an established heritage hotel with an 18-hole championship golf course, grand private event spaces, a state-of-the-art spa and 20-metre swimming pool.

Jim Hamilton, Creative Director at Graven, and Lisa King, Design Director at Align Partners, led the special project and worked closely with Timorous Beasties to incorporate their signature wallpapers and patterns throughout the interiors. Across the hotel a wide range of the brands' wallpaper and fabric designs have been placed with intention. In the bar, Timorous Beasties Bloomsbury Garden wallpaper in Smokey Teal sets the tone with deep florals and a palette that shifts with the light - subtle yet striking, much like the room itself.

Elsewhere, playful contrasts emerge: Timorous Beasties' Pineapple wallpaper, with its tongue-in-cheek nod to tradition; the soft, luxurious folds of Zig Zag Moth velvet, catching the eye just as you settle into a cushion. In the hotel’s suites, Tropical Clouded Leopard fabric offers a journey into a layered jungle.

Mar Hall, Earl of Mar Estate, Mar Hall Ave, Bishopton PA7 5PP

1 . Timorous Beasties Alistair McAuley, Co-Founder of Timorous Beasties says: "It has been a great privilege to collaborate with Graven and Mar Hall on the interiors of the hotel that has a rich Scottish history. The generous proportions of the building have allowed us to bring our bold and intricate designs to life. Together we have developed an interior scheme that reflects the luxury offering of the hotel and showcases the breadth of our diverse range of wallpaper and fabric designs." | Gerardo Jaconelli

2 . Timorous Beasties Jim Hamilton, Creative Director of Graven says: "We have a longstanding relationship with Timorous Beasties and have worked together on many projects over the years. Their work always adds a cutting edge to the spaces we create -- avant-garde, beautifully crafted, and beautifully drawn." | Gerardo Jaconelli

3 . Timorous Beasties "Their designs throughout Mar Hall perfectly juxtapose the impressive Victorian architecture of the hotel. Their contemporary wallpapers and fabrics play a very important role in fusing the old with the new - a true celebration of modern Scottish design." | Gerardo Jaconelli