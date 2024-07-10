In Pictures: How Oscar Marzaroli captured growing up in Glasgow in the 1960s

2 . Oscar Marzaroli

Marzaroli was born in La Spezia in north west Italy in 1933 and moved to Garnethill in Glasgow with his family when aged two. He went on to work as a freelance photojournalist in Stockholm and London and spent time touring Europe before returning to Glasgow where he set up the photographic studio Studio 59 and married Anne Connelly, with whom he had three daughters – Marie Claire, Nicola and Lisa Jane. Documenting Glasgow street scenes became the backdrop to his life. | Oscar Marzaroli