How to spend two days in Glasgow on a city break according to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide will come to Glasgow for the first time ever to announce the British & Irish restaurants on the exclusive list next month.

This marks the first time that The Michelin Guide has chosen a city in Scotland as the host for its most important annual event. To mark the special occasion, the The Michelin Guide has produced a guide to spending two days in Glasgow on a city break.

Speaking about the city, The Michelin Guide said: “Often referred to as one of the world’s friendliest cities, Glasgow’s impact on British culture should not be underestimated. It’s the biggest city in Scotland, a thriving, bustling metropolis that brims with an open-hearted hospitality; it’s the birthplace of musical greats from Primal Scream to Franz Ferdinand, Simple Minds to Belle & Sebastian; and it’s a city with football held deep within its soul, the home of teams with long, proud histories.”

Here is how they recommend spending the perfect 48-hours in Glasgow.

1 . House of Gods Where to stay - "House of Gods dripping in the kind of totally unnecessary but fabulously enjoyable decadence that makes a trip away feel that little bit special. The gold colour scheme and abundance of velvet say it all, really." | House of Gods

2 . Voco Grand Central "Voco Grand Central, meanwhile, sports a cooler, more minimalist kind of style. Despite its modernity, the hotel is steeped in history, a Victorian-era building which houses a wall of fame depicting its illustrious past guests, from Churchill and JFK to John Lennon and Frank Sinatra." Photo: Submitted

3 . Kimpton Blythswood Square "Finally, Kimpton Blythswood Square provides a masterclass in how to blend the traditional and the contemporary. Its beautiful Georgian building has been renovated with great respect, meaning period character is retained alongside the modern-day comforts." Photo: Submitted

4 . Singl-End Merchant City Day 1 - Morning. "Singl-end Merchant City is the perfect stop-off for sustenance, offering a range of breakfast and brunch items plus a tempting ‘cake table’." | Singl-End