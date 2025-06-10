I found 6 reasons why everyone is moving to Battlefield in Glasgow's Southside

3 . The Victoria development

The redevelopment of the former Glasgow Infirmary will create a mixed-use development of 413 residential homes and 11 commercial units, whilst retaining the iconic Nightingale wards. They are currently constructing 43 social rent homes, 61 mid-market rent homes and 209 private sale units, while 32 new supply shared equity homes have already been completed and occupied by residents. The former hospital is being transformed across three phases to create a whole new unique community, including a public realm, retail units, green space and new 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes. | Sanctuary Housing