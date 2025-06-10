I found 6 reasons why everyone is moving to Battlefield in Glasgow's Southside

Battlefield is arguably one of Glasgow Southside’s most underrated neighbourhoods, even though plenty of folk from across the city are now deciding to live there.
The area takes its name from the 1568 Battle of Langside with there being a monument revealed in 1887 to commemorate the 320th anniversary of the battle.
I took a wander about the area at the weekend to see what all the fuss was about and to understand why this is becoming one of the most sought after neighbourhoods to stay in the city.
1. Neighbourhood restaurants
Battlefield Rest is one of our favourite Italian restaurants in Glasgow. The building which the restaurant is based at has been a local landmark in Battlefield since 1915. The B-listed building was sold to Marco Giannasi in early 1993 who transformed the building into a restaurant a year later. We also recommend trying out Skip's Seafood Bar & Grill and Frank's Pizza. | Google Maps | Marty C
2. Cafe culture
If you enjoy popping out for a coffee, you won't be stuck for choice as Battlefield is home to some of our favourite cafes anywhere in the city. Our favourites include Common Ground, Grain & Grind and Kothel. | Common Ground
3. The Victoria development
The redevelopment of the former Glasgow Infirmary will create a mixed-use development of 413 residential homes and 11 commercial units, whilst retaining the iconic Nightingale wards. They are currently constructing 43 social rent homes, 61 mid-market rent homes and 209 private sale units, while 32 new supply shared equity homes have already been completed and occupied by residents. The former hospital is being transformed across three phases to create a whole new unique community, including a public realm, retail units, green space and new 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes. | Sanctuary Housing
4. Accessibility to local neighbourhoods
Other Southside neighbourhoods are really accessible to get to from Battlefield with Shawlands. Govanhill and Strathbungo all being close by. The latter was named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out magazine in 2024. | Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.