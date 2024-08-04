A Glasgow fashion industry executive who has worked with global brands including Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Prada said she ‘owes everything’ to lecturers who gave her a second chance at college, ahead of this year’s National Opportunity Day.

Stephanie McCartney’s incredible career has seen her sit across the table from chiefs at luxury fashion houses including Bottega Veneta, and develop e-commerce strategies for global brands from Balmain to Rick Owens and Maison Margiela. She is currently Alexander McQueen’s senior worldwide E-Concession and marketplace manager.

The 32-year-old’s glamorous London life is a far cry from Baillieston in Glasgow’s east end where she grew up before getting into Glasgow Kelvin College’s fashion design course ‘by the skin of her teeth’ in 2009 having missed out on the grades she had expected to gain for university entry.

But she believes it could all have been so different if she hadn’t failed her first year of the course – giving her the ‘biggest wakeup call of her life’.

Supplied

Stephanie, her parents' only child, also had to navigate personal challenges when her dad became seriously ill, also diverting her attention away from her studies.

She said: “I was prioritising friends, shopping, and silly things rather than my studies. I was still quite immature. It became even more difficult when my dad became seriously ill. There was a lot of time where I didn't attend because I was trying to be there for him.

“Having to leave Glasgow Kelvin College after just one year was the biggest wakeup call I've ever had. It was the first time someone said, ‘you can't continue, you didn't do enough and it's all over’. It was so devastating. The absolute shame and embarrassment of having to tell your parents is something I'll never want to relive. I owe everything to them for giving me a second chance.” Six months later, the then 17-year-old was given a second chance when lecturers – who knew she was talented but had to apply herself – accepted her application to enter a fashion business course.

With renewed motivation and focus, she excelled second time round, gaining the HNC she needed to get into final year Fashion Management course at Robert Gordon University, which led to a coveted internship at e-commerce giant Net A Porter in London.

She said: “The shock was unbelievable, that little girl who failed before didn’t want to fail anything again in her life. To have that sense of validation was just so overwhelming, I couldn't believe it. It was like one of the most emotional things that's ever happened to me.”

Stephanie had to prove her tenacity again as when the internship had ended, she was out of work and was facing a return to Glasgow penniless. But taking a chance on writing a strongly-worded letter to bosses at e-commerce giant Farfetch – then in its infancy – secured Stephanie a senior role at the firm. Her successful stint sparked the offer of work at the world-renowned Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates.

Stephanie then returned to London in 2021 where she secured a top job at Harrods driving e-commerce strategies for the most famous designer labels in the world. Her success in the role led caught the eyes of bosses at Alexander McQueen, leading to her dream role managing a team of five on the labels e-commerce operations around the world. Despite ‘trusting her ability’ modest Stephanie often struggles to comprehend where her career has taken her, and has her sights set on one day being chief commercial officer for a global fashion label. However, she hasn’t forgotten the impact college played on her career, and is ‘beyond proud’ of how far she has come, urging young Scots to back themselves and know that dreams are ‘way more in reach than you think’.

She said: “I would tell younger Stephanie and other students to trust yourself, be confident in what you bring to the table, and know that your dream is way more in your reach than what you think.

“Raise your hand, volunteer, and make yourself known because it's way more in your hands than what you think. The most important lessons I learned at Glasgow Kelvin College , I wouldn’t have learned until a much later date otherwise. The college experience brings to light what you need to work on, how you actually operate under pressure under stress, or how you cope going into new things. You're able to make mistakes.”

Stephanie was speaking as Glasgow Kelvin College prepares to mark the second National Opportunity Day (NOD) , which celebrates the opportunities made available through a college education. The inaugural NOD led to a 528% increase in open day attendees at the Springburn based college.

Backing the campaign is renowned Scots business tycoon, Lord Willie Haughey. The founder of City Facilities Management, which employs 9,000 people across Scotland and the UK, attended Springburn College which is now home to Kelvin’s Springburn Campus, as part of a commercial engineering apprenticeship.

Lord Haughey credits his time at college for ‘setting him up for life’ and is ‘delighted to be supporting’ NOD 2024.

He said: “I am delighted to be supporting National Opportunity Day for a second year, and to see the return of a worthwhile and important campaign. Attending college set me up for life - the skills and confidence I gained there helped me find a direction for my career that worked for me. National Opportunity Day will once again shine a spotlight on the wealth of opportunities available to students through clearing, highlighting the possibilities on offer to people at all ages and stages through a practical and applicable college education.”

Students across Scotland will receive their exam results on Tuesday, August 6. The following day, National Opportunity Day, Glasgow Kelvin College’s Open Day will take place. There, the college’s support teams will be on hand to help guide visitors through the wide range of subjects and levels available.

This week, the college revealed results from a survey of recent college graduates, who were surveyed by Opinion Matters, an independent insights agency, ahead of NOD 2024.

It found that over half (65%) of recent graduates in Scotland regret not taking opportunities available to them at college while 61% wish they had spent more time researching available opportunities before starting their studies. More than eight in ten (82%) of Scots graduates hail college education for entering the job market while 56% say their time at college prepared them for starting their own business. Over half (62%) of recent graduates felt a college education prepared them for pursuing further education, while 63% say college prepared them for continuing to learn new skills.

National Opportunity Day (Wednesday, August 7) provides a moment to make a change and embark on a journey of endless possibilities.