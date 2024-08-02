A new book is celebrating Glasgow’s unruliest and most interesting neighbourhood. Cheers, Govanhill is a dark and humorous semi-fictional love letter to the city’s most cosmopolitan area.

Govanhill, in Glasgow’s Southside, has always had high levels of immigration, but it’s reputation for poor housing and crime has recently been transformed by an influx of new businesses, including restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Cheers, Govanhill takes a sideways look at this ever-changing place, with characters including Rab fae Torrisdale Street and mad Tracy who torched her flat that time, as well as assorted brammers and bodyswervers.

Author Peter Mohan, who grew up in Glasgow and has lived in Govanhill for more than twenty years, said: “Cheers, Govanhill is a celebration of Glasgow’s weirdest place.

“It’s a place that’s always changing, from ‘the worst streets in Scotland’ to the hipster apocalypse of coffee and artisan bakeries.

“Govanhill has always been so colourful and cosmopolitan but with that working-class edge typical of Glasgow. It’s also full of muppets, rockets and midge rakers keeping it real, and that’s why I love it so much.”

Cheers, Govanhill, published by Govanhill Baths Community Trust, is based on the blog of the same name Mohan has been writing for five years. He added: “Cheers, Govanhill is definitely worth a swatch. You’ll marvel at the flapping tongues and slanging rhyme, learn why New York stole all its ideas from around here, and hear about that time the Dalai Lama was on the 59 bus.

“You’ll be reeling at the sheer up-and-comingness of it all.”

Copies of the book are available to purchase here.