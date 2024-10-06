Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

30,000 people took part in this weekend’s AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, and despite my better judgement I was one of them.

I've been a qoute-unquote runner for about eight years. I started, as so many do, because I'd over indulged in life’s more enjoyable things and had ballooned up a few jeans sizes. I started running marathons because I'm stubborn and because if someone tells me that it's a bad idea to go from movie marathons on the couch to London Marathon in the space of six months, I'm going to double down and do it.

All these years later, the knees are starting to go and the enthusiasm is very much on the wane. But, like many of my decisions, I made the decision to actually take part in this year’s Great Scottish Run primarily through panic. I’d signed up for it after completing the Edinburgh Half Marathon in May and, on something of an endorphin-induced high, I visualised myself really kicking on with running as a hobby. Something which I quickly chastised myself for, lest it make me the most boring man on the planet.

Cut forward four months and I panicked in an editorial meeting when I had nothing else to pitch and said I’d write about my experiences of running the Great Scottish Run. And so I found myself in George Square at 10.00am on a Sunday alongside a great deal of the 30,000 who would be taking part. It’s always an awkward part of things like this while you wait around for your turn to cross the start line, but it’s at the very least fun to watch the different types of runners preparing for the run ahead.

There’s the running group member, typically wearing a vest that names a small village somewhere in Scotland and any of the following terms harriers, sprinters, runners. You find them warming up using the more professional techniques, running on their heels, short sharp runs up whatever incline they can find, that sort of thing. They know they have the next 13.1 miles in the bag already.

Then there’s the more casual, but still fit, runners. They’re usually found at the nearest wall, doing their very best to stretch out the calf problem that has proved problematic for them over the last 15 years. If it wasn’t for that they would have done it in half the time, don’t you know?

Then there are the charity entrants. Often found staring at a giant bear head and wondering how keen they really are to raise money for the local community group. If they aren’t in costume, they are quite often found staring into space and contemplating their life choices.

Personally, I spent the “warm up” section of the Great Scottish Run contemplating whether it had been wise to eat a Special Fried Rice and drink four cans of Innis and Gunn the night before.

And then before we knew it we were battering along at great pace heading for St Vincent Street and an incline that felt like it could reasonably have been counted as a munro. What you notice first though is the people, not just your fellow runners but the people who have come out to watch and to cheer on those taking part.

It is an axiom of the city that “People Make Glasgow”, but during the Great Scottish Run it cannot be disputed that they were the real driving force behind the runners. Those initial miles when you still feel fresh, while you are still taking everything in or you actually start using that bit of maths you swore you’d never use where you work out pace and distance and all that nonsense, those miles are fine. But there comes a time when you start wondering which pub you’d nip into for a pint if you just jumped into a taxi now and called the whole thing off.

Those are the times where the sheer number of people who come out to support the event make the difference. Whether it is their signs, the shouts of encouragement or the sweets people have brought out to the side of the street to fuel you - side note, I once took part in a marathon where someone brought out a full tub of potatoes for a mid-run carb refill. As far as I’m aware this didn’t happen in Glasgow.

There is no way that you can possibly run past a child holding a sign that says “Power Up” and not feel a little bit motivated to push on.

And it is more than worthwhile pushing on. The Great Scottish Run is an incredible way of seeing the city - albeit one where the incredible array of pubs and restaurants fills you with temptation to nip in for a quick pint to keep you going.

There was something so completely thrilling about running along the Clydeside Expressway, that it is actually hard to describe exactly why. Maybe it is something about being in a place where you would not otherwise have the opportunity, or maybe it was the achievement of actually making it up the slip road without my legs giving out.

However, the highlight of the run has to be how you interact with the Clyde as you make your way through the city, crossing it more than once and following alongside it as you reach the end of the race. By that point, we had seen so much of the glory of the city - and we were heading for one of the city’s finest expanses. Glasgow Green.

The finish to the Great Scottish Run sees you run through the McLennan Arch before arriving at the Nelson Monument, a truly awesome home stretch.

After all that it was time to collect the medal and finisher’s shirt, find the nearest bar, and impulsively book onto next year’s event. See you at the starting line.