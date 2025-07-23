Topgolf opened their flagship Scottish venue in Glasgow three years ago and have established an enthusiastic following since then. The company, which has venues across the world, offers a range of golf games, food and drink, and entertainment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topgolf is not just aimed at golfers who know their handicaps and own their own clubs - it’s supposed to be fun for everyone, regardless of their skillset. This is the element that appeals to me, and means a visit can include younger members of the family. The impressive venue sits beside the motorway, a 15 minute drive from Glasgow city centre. It’s well established as a local attraction with the party night crowd in the evenings, serious golfers perfecting their driving game and a mix of families joining in the fun.

Unless other driving ranges where the only metric that matters seems to be distance, Topgolf is set up with targets to aim for and other elements to focus on as micro-chipped golf balls bring data to the screens at your bay. There are a variety of different playing environments that bring variety into the experience, rewarding consistency and providing visuals that bring your golf swing to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are here to try out the Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps inspired in-venue experience. The summer blockbuster is in cinemas tomorrow, 24 July. This marks Topgolf’s second Marvel Studios collaboration, but the first time a super-powered experience is swinging into Glasgow.

The experience is a takeover of Topgolf’s Block Party all-skill-levels digital experience that celebrates players aiming anywhere to score points. Younger players can earn extra points from hitting targets close to your golfing bay, while adults are able to hone their own fantastic golf skills.

With the school holidays in mind, Topgolf are currently offering a Summer Fun Pass which entitles holders to unlimited visits with two hours of game play Monday-Friday from open to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday before noon, plus 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. There’s also Sunday Funday where the whole family can enjoy game play for £30 per hour, all day.

Topgolf

Topgolf Vice President Global Partnerships Rodney Ferrell sais: “Fun and innovative brand collaborations enhance the good time experience that Topgolf is known and loved for. This marks our second experience with Marvel, following the success of Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ which was promoted in the U.S. only. We’re thrilled to bring this next chapter to life while deepening our connection with Marvel fans and amplifying the energy that both brands embody”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel: “We’re thrilled to be expanding the Fantastic Four fun beyond the screen - teaming up with Topgolf to give fans the chance to swing, score, and celebrate alongside Marvel’s First Family.”

The graphics inspired by the Fantastic Four movie appear on screens as you play taking you from the Baxter Tower of the comic book series into outer space. It adds to the sense of enjoyment, even when not all swings of the golf club go to plan.

The younger players enjoyed the experience and their flat bread pizzas and chocolate milkshakes. I felt like my golf swing has improved, but that may be because I was using Topgolf’s signature golf club: The Sure Thing. Created to make the game significantly easier and more enjoyable, The Sure Thing is available for use exclusively at Topgolf venues around the world.

The Sure Thing was designed in collaboration with Callaway and is equipped with features that basically guarantee a better connection with the golf ball, including an enormous club face. It’s available in adult and kids sizes - I would recommend giving this a try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can enjoy the Topgolf menu while you play or visit the sports bar. The screens show sporting events and there’s an event space for party bookings. Burgers include The Double Smokehouse with two beef smash burgers, double smoked streaky bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, crispy onions, smoky BBQ sauce and burger sauce.

There are hot dogs topped with crispy onions and Coney Island mustard with optional chilli cheese, Buffalo chicken wings, shrimp tacos, open sandwiches and haggis pakora. There’s cocktails and draught pints including Beavertown Neck Oil, Moretti and Inch Apple Cider.

Topgolf Glasgow has 70 all-weather golfing bays across three floors with live sport on over 100 screens, complimentary clubs in bay and a rooftop terrace. 10 Duchess Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow G73 1DR