I visited a hidden gem Glasgow gig venue and it won't be the last time

On Hyndland Street in Glasgow, there is a West End landmark with one of the most magical gig venues in the city.

There are few more beautiful rooms in which to watch a gig than Cottier’s Theatre in Glasgow. The West End church turned bar, restaurant and venue is one of the finest examples of repurposing in the city. Much like St Luke’s in the East End, Cottier’s maintains the essence of its past whilst embracing its new life.

Visiting the venue during this year’s Celtic Connections, I was surprised to find such a venue almost nestled away in between the tenements of the West End. Whilst nearby renovated churches like Oran Mor feel more out in the open and available, Cottier’s Theatre - or Dowanhill Church as it once was - feels like a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

It is a well used venue - Broken Chanter played a brilliant set here during Celtic Connections, folk hero Peggy Seeger will perform here later in the year - but it feels like it could be one of Glasgow’s best and most celebrated arts venues. With its absolutely perfect acoustics, its stunning interior and ethereal feel - the venue just draws you in.

Broken Chater played a brilliant gig at Cottier’s Theatre | National World

However, its crowning glory, and the element that gives it its name, is the resplendent stained glass windows, designed by the eponymous Cottier. Daniel Cottier. Born in Anderston in 1838, he became an influential figure in his own lifetime but has perhaps been overlooked for much of the last century. Whilst the names Mackintosh and Thomson have become synonymous with the city - recognition of Cottier’s contribution to Scottish design has perhaps not kept pace. He is, however, undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of his time - with his work spanning the globe.

The church itself is a magnificent work of design by William Leiper, his first commissioned work, and has become a landmark in the West End since it was constructed between 1865-1866. Since 1984, when the congregation departed, it has been the arts centre and restaurant that it is now known for.

After experiencing Cottier’s Theatre for the first time, I’m keen to ensure that it isn’t the last.