I visited one of the best farmers markets on the outskirts of Glasgow which showcases local produce
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chatelherault Market has become a popular spot for locals and visitors from the surrounding areas to head to at weekends.
I had only previously been to the market once and before we arrived there, it was evident to see how much of an attraction it has become as there was plenty of cars and people heading into the park.
We had headed to Chatelherault around 1pm which was probably too late to appreciate all the stalls but there was still plenty on offer.
One of the main reasons why people go here is for the food with there being a great selection of dishes on offer. We opted for a juicy cheeseburger from Linburn Aberdeen Angus who are a family run business from Erskine. Two different types of cheese topped the tasty burger which was very much appreciated.
It was a really difficult choice choosing something to eat, as there was also Aussie street food, hog roast burgers, salt and chilli chicken and Neapolitan pizzas from Jonny’s Wood Fired Pizza. You are spoiled for choice with this market being a great place to sample the finest of produce and mingle with others.
After a bite to eat, we had a wander around the market stalls where it would be very easy to head home from with a couple of bags. It is fair to say that there is absolutely everything on offer here from homemade soaps to dog treats with there being plenty of produce also on offer.
To get the best of the market, you would have to head up to Chatelherault fairly early as you can pick up fresh fish, butcher meat, wild local venison and fresh fruit and vegetables. Make sure to make room for dessert as there are plenty of sweet treats on offer.
We opted for some cakes from Three Sisters Bakes who can regularly be found at farmers markets in Glasgow at Partick and Shawlands.
Overall, I’d highly recommend anyone who lives near Chatelherault or in the surrounding areas to head to market. You can make it a day for the family, take your dog along and then even go for an afternoon stroll in the 500 acres of countryside and woodland. Chatelherault Country Park is a 25 minute drive from Glasgow city centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.