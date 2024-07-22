Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chatelherault Market brings together the best of local produce and handmade products in the local park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chatelherault Market has become a popular spot for locals and visitors from the surrounding areas to head to at weekends.

I had only previously been to the market once and before we arrived there, it was evident to see how much of an attraction it has become as there was plenty of cars and people heading into the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had headed to Chatelherault around 1pm which was probably too late to appreciate all the stalls but there was still plenty on offer.

Chatelherault Market

One of the main reasons why people go here is for the food with there being a great selection of dishes on offer. We opted for a juicy cheeseburger from Linburn Aberdeen Angus who are a family run business from Erskine. Two different types of cheese topped the tasty burger which was very much appreciated.

It was a really difficult choice choosing something to eat, as there was also Aussie street food, hog roast burgers, salt and chilli chicken and Neapolitan pizzas from Jonny’s Wood Fired Pizza. You are spoiled for choice with this market being a great place to sample the finest of produce and mingle with others.

After a bite to eat, we had a wander around the market stalls where it would be very easy to head home from with a couple of bags. It is fair to say that there is absolutely everything on offer here from homemade soaps to dog treats with there being plenty of produce also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

To get the best of the market, you would have to head up to Chatelherault fairly early as you can pick up fresh fish, butcher meat, wild local venison and fresh fruit and vegetables. Make sure to make room for dessert as there are plenty of sweet treats on offer.

We opted for some cakes from Three Sisters Bakes who can regularly be found at farmers markets in Glasgow at Partick and Shawlands.

Overall, I’d highly recommend anyone who lives near Chatelherault or in the surrounding areas to head to market. You can make it a day for the family, take your dog along and then even go for an afternoon stroll in the 500 acres of countryside and woodland. Chatelherault Country Park is a 25 minute drive from Glasgow city centre.