I went to see David Hayman's new play at The Pavilion in Glasgow - it is a triumph
One of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has been completely reimagined at The Pavilion in Glasgow and I cannot recommend it highly enough.
Before going along to The Pavilion on Renfield Street last night, I admit that this wasn’t a play that I knew a great deal about in comparison to Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” or Arthur Miller’s other well-known piece “The Crucible”.
I was absolutely blown away from start to finish in the circle of the theatre as David Hayman was joined by an outstanding cast that includes Beth Marshall (Linda), Daniel Cahill (Biff), Michael Wallace (Happy), Benny Young (Charley), Gavin John Wright (Bernard), Simon Donaldson (Howard Wagner), Charlene Boyd (Woman in Boston), Stewart Ennis (Ben), Fay Guiffo (Miss Forsythe), Bailey Newsome (Stanley), and Gillian Massey (Jenny/Letta).
From the moment Hayman appears on stage with two suitcases to the backdrop of dark moody lighting, Death of a Salesman takes you on a thrilling journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a father’s expectations against his son’s realities.
Clinging to the belief that charm and ambition are the keys to success, Willy’s world unravels as he faces the truth about his life and legacy. This powerful and moving story explores the sacrifices people make in pursuit of the ‘American Dream’. Heartbreaking and thought-provoking, it’s a powerful tale of ambition, family, and the price of chasing success.
At the end of the show, the cast took in well-deserved rapturous applause with Hayman revealing that he had previously worked with a member of the cast years ago in a North Lanarkshire high school, a pupil who dreamed of becoming an actor one day, which was a really lovely moment.
If you aren’t able to get along to the Glasgow shows which end on Sunday 9 March, this production of Death of Salesman is heading out across the UK:
Death of a Salesman UK Tour Dates
Wed 5th March – Sun 9th March 2025 Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Tue 11th March – Sat 15th March 2025 Birmingham Rep
Wed 19th March – Sat 22nd March 2025 Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
Thu 27th March – Sat 29th March 2025 Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Tue 1st April – Sat 5th April 2025 New Theatre, Cardiff
Tue 8th April – Sat 12th April 2025 Palace Theatre, Southend
Tue 15th April – Sat 19th April 2025 Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
Tue 22nd April – Sat 26th April 2025 Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
Tue 29th April – Sat 3rd May 2025 Fareham LIVE
