More than 6,600 people turned out yesterday in Glasgow to take part in the annual Race for Life which raised a staggering £750,000 for Cancer Research.

The event began with Laura Eggo from East Kilbride who was diagnosed with breast cancer just before her 40th birthday. She was the guest of honour at the event with a pre-recorded video of her story being shown to the huge crowd before she ran 10k.

Speaking at the event she said: “We all have a reason to Race for Life.

“For me it’s a chance to say thank you, to raise money to help people tackling cancer right now. Finding out I have the faulty BRCA1 gene was a shock. I will be looking at more surgery in the future but that news has made me even more determined to do what I can to support the discovery of more treatments and cures for my daughter’s generation.”

Here are 12 great pictures of the race taking place in Glasgow.

