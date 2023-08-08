In Pictures: 12 musicians speaking about their connection and love for Glasgow

Glasgow has left its mark on several legendary musicians over the years with some of the biggest acts in the business raving about the city after playing to one of the finest crowds in the world.
It’s not just those who hail from the city who speak about it fondly as plenty of top acts and superstars have had nothing but nice things to say about Glasgow whenever they have performed at memorable venues such as The Apollo or Barrowland Ballroom.
From former Beatles to Swedish pop royalty, here are 12 musicians speaking about their love and memories of Glasgow.
1. Paul McCartney
“It is really good having this exhibition in such a cool gallery in Glasgow. The whole family loves to honour Linda’s work – she would have loved this because Glasgow was a place she loved.”
2. Dolly Parton
“’I remember everything about that. I remember the fans and I remember that wonderful city. We all loved getting out and sightseeing. You take it all for granted, but it was amazing.”
3. Noel Gallagher
“The night we got signed at King Tut’s is always going to be the first thing I think of. Every single time I’ve been in Glasgow ever since, it all comes back to me. As we drove up there that afternoon, not even thinking about getting a record deal, then the contrast of driving home that night and everything had changed. Our entire lives had changed, even if we didn’t realise just how much, but that night in Glasgow, meeting McGee and all that was the most profound thing that ever happened to me.”
4. David Bowie
Speaking ahead of his gig at Glasgow Apollo in 1978, Bowie said: “I started off here about ten years ago or something like that and it has always been a favourite of mine. It’s an exceptionally exciting audience to work to. They just seem very intoxicated with the idea of a theatrical show.”