In Pictures: 12 musicians speaking about their connection and love for Glasgow

3 . Noel Gallagher

“The night we got signed at King Tut’s is always going to be the first thing I think of. Every single time I’ve been in Glasgow ever since, it all comes back to me. As we drove up there that afternoon, not even thinking about getting a record deal, then the contrast of driving home that night and everything had changed. Our entire lives had changed, even if we didn’t realise just how much, but that night in Glasgow, meeting McGee and all that was the most profound thing that ever happened to me.”