In Pictures: 20 of the best Hydro gigs of the last decade according to Glaswegians

By Declan McConville
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST

As Glasgow’s OVO Hydro prepares to celebrate its tenth birthday, there has been plenty of global superstars who have graced the stage over the years.

Since opening its doors on 30 September 2013 with a showstopping performance from Rod Stewart, the OVO Hydro has welcomed over 10 million visitors and has continually ranked in the top 5 busiest arenas across the world.

After 1,000 shows and plenty of awards in the cabinet, there has been lots to celebrate during the past decade with the venue also hosting major events including 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and MTV Europe Music Awards.

We asked our readers to choose their own personal highlights with over a thousand getting in touch.

May 22, 2014.

1. Prince

May 22, 2014.

November 27, 2013.

2. nmac-04-09-23-simple minds-NMSYUPLOAD.jpg

November 27, 2013. Photo: Thorsten Samesch

January 28, 2019.

3. Massive Attack

January 28, 2019.

December 14, 2018.

4. Paul McCartney

December 14, 2018.

