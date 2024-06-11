Details to transform Glasgow’s historic Meat Market sheds in the East End of the city have been revealed.
The mixed-use plan would see a sports hub building, bar bistro, enterprise centre and events space be created on the site which has already partly been transformed with new flats being put up in the area.
Here is a look at the plans to breath new life into the Glasgow site.
1. Meat Market
Documents submitted with the planning application say: “Our project (Phase 3) comprises a range of interventions below and around the refurbished sheds to create a viable and sustainable end use for the wider site. In addition, the Phase 3 project will include repairs and refurbishment of areas of the site outwith the immediate footprint of the sheds, including the historic boundary walls, archways and gates." | Glasgow City Council
2. Meat Market sheds
“Our proposals are based on adopting the refurbished footprint of the sheds (including any areas to be dismantled or removed) as our existing context. We do not propose any further alterations to the historic structure of the sheds beyond those proposed by the Phase 2 project team. New interventions below the sheds have been carefully positioned to sit within the constraints of the historic frame, allowing the structural form of the sheds to be clearly legible.” | MAST Architects
3. Meat Market sheds
A current view inside the B-listed Meat Market sheds. The Market Regeneration Community Interest Company is proposing several new structures. | Glasgow City Council
4. Meat Market sheds
One of the new structures within the Meat Market project is a bar bistro. | MAST Architects
