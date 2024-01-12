In Pictures: A look inside the brand new Glasgow subway trains
A first look inside the new Glasgow Subway trains
GlasgowWorld had the opportunity to take a journey on the new Glasgow subway trains which were first introduced into the system last month.
They are strictly only running on the outer circle at the moment with more trains to be phased into the underground system during 2024.
Speaking about the modernisation of the Subway, SPT Project Director, Mark Toner said: “There are still a couple of challenging key milestones to be reached before we can say Subway modernisation is complete. I understand for passengers the new trains are the most important part of the programme as it is something tangible they can see. However, this a brand new, complex state-of-art system going into a very old network and that does frustratingly for us all, take time to deliver.
“We are still some way off seeing platform screen doors added to all stations which will be the next big thing for passengers before we have the option of moving to driverless trains.”