In Pictures: Celebrities take to the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 21st May 2024, 10:40 BST

These are some of the famous faces who were spotted on the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards

A host of famous faces took to the red carpet outside the Glasgow Hilton for the annual Pride of Scotland Awards which honours unsung heroes across the country.

Amongst the stars spotted on the red carpet was names from television, music and sport with the likes of Susan Boyle, James Cosmo and Greg Hemphill being at the ceremony.

Here are some of the famous faces spotted on the night.

Still Game star Greg Hemphill was suited up for the event along with wife Julie Wilson Nimmo.

1. Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo

Love Island’s Paige Turley and Laura Anderson interviewed a host of stars on the red carpet.

2. Hosts

Trainspotting actor James Cosmo was spotted on the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards.

3. James Cosmo

"I Dreamed a Dream" star Susan Boyle was amongst the famous faces at the event.

4. Susan Boyle

