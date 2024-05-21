In Pictures: Celebrities take to the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards

A host of famous faces took to the red carpet outside the Glasgow Hilton for the annual Pride of Scotland Awards which honours unsung heroes across the country.

Amongst the stars spotted on the red carpet was names from television, music and sport with the likes of Susan Boyle, James Cosmo and Greg Hemphill being at the ceremony.

Here are some of the famous faces spotted on the night.

1 . Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Still Game star Greg Hemphill was suited up for the event along with wife Julie Wilson Nimmo.

2 . Hosts Love Island’s Paige Turley and Laura Anderson interviewed a host of stars on the red carpet.

3 . James Cosmo Trainspotting actor James Cosmo was spotted on the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards.