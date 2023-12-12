In Pictures: Citizens Theatre building work to be complete next year with productions returning by end of 2024
One of Scotland’s best loved theatre companies can start to plan for its return in 2024.
Opening activities are expected from autumn next year with the first full production on stage being the Christmas show in Nov/Dec 2024.
While anticipation builds for the re-opening, fundraising continues on the project. Since moving out of its home, the Citizens Theatre has continued to present its work across Glasgow and Scotland including weekly workshops and a recent 8 month residency in the Gorbals primary schools.
The focus is now on preparations for re-opening. The Citizens Theatre moved out of its historic home in the Gorbals in June 2018, ahead of the first major redevelopment of the Category B listed building since it began life as a working theatre in 1878. The last 18 months have seen several major milestones on site, including the installation of a new fly tower and the return of the theatre’s original stone sculptures to the building’s roof.