Register
BREAKING

In Pictures: Citizens Theatre building work to be complete next year with productions returning by end of 2024

One of Scotland’s best loved theatre companies can start to plan for its return in 2024.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT

Opening activities are expected from autumn next year with the first full production on stage being the Christmas show in Nov/Dec 2024.

While anticipation builds for the re-opening, fundraising continues on the project. Since moving out of its home, the Citizens Theatre has continued to present its work across Glasgow and Scotland including weekly workshops and a recent 8 month residency in the Gorbals primary schools.

The focus is now on preparations for re-opening. The Citizens Theatre moved out of its historic home in the Gorbals in June 2018, ahead of the first major redevelopment of the Category B listed building since it began life as a working theatre in 1878. The last 18 months have seen several major milestones on site, including the installation of a new fly tower and the return of the theatre’s original stone sculptures to the building’s roof.

At its heart is a substantial restoration of the original sandstone Victorian auditorium, wrapped in an entirely new three storey building which crucially provides universal access for artists and audiences.

1. Inside the theatre

At its heart is a substantial restoration of the original sandstone Victorian auditorium, wrapped in an entirely new three storey building which crucially provides universal access for artists and audiences. Photo: Mike Hume

Like the many old and new traditions that make up the identity of the building, the design will continue to marry heritage with a contemporary look and feel, delivering spaces full of character.

2. Redevelopment plan

Like the many old and new traditions that make up the identity of the building, the design will continue to marry heritage with a contemporary look and feel, delivering spaces full of character. Photo: Alex Brady

It also delivers new rehearsal, participation, and studio spaces supporting expanded activities for the community and offering Scotland’s rich ecology of theatre companies new spaces to rehearse and perform in. This includes a new 150 seat Studio Theatre which can have in the round or end on seating configurations.

3. Bringing the theatre into the 21st Century

It also delivers new rehearsal, participation, and studio spaces supporting expanded activities for the community and offering Scotland’s rich ecology of theatre companies new spaces to rehearse and perform in. This includes a new 150 seat Studio Theatre which can have in the round or end on seating configurations. Photo: Mike Hume

New bar facilities and social spaces will encourage audiences to linger and explore the building while improved backstage facilities and artist accommodation will be transformative for performers, creatives and visiting companies.

4. Citizens Theatre

New bar facilities and social spaces will encourage audiences to linger and explore the building while improved backstage facilities and artist accommodation will be transformative for performers, creatives and visiting companies. Photo: Mike Hume

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandTheatre