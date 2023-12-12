While anticipation builds for the re-opening, fundraising continues on the project. Since moving out of its home, the Citizens Theatre has continued to present its work across Glasgow and Scotland including weekly workshops and a recent 8 month residency in the Gorbals primary schools.

The focus is now on preparations for re-opening. The Citizens Theatre moved out of its historic home in the Gorbals in June 2018, ahead of the first major redevelopment of the Category B listed building since it began life as a working theatre in 1878. The last 18 months have seen several major milestones on site, including the installation of a new fly tower and the return of the theatre’s original stone sculptures to the building’s roof.