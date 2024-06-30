In Pictures: Family fun at the National Museum of Rural Life this summer

Free Nature Track Packs will return with exciting ideas and activities to help the whole family enjoy a day exploring the Scottish countryside. Families can meet the Museum’s latest arrivals, two adorable Highland calves affectionately known as Maisie and Ishbel.

They can be visited at the Museum’s historic working farm alongside Tamworth pigs, Russell the cockerel and this year’s new lambs. Visitors can also see Anna and Gina, two magnificent Clydesdale horses, and can enjoy watching the milking of the Ayrshire dairy herd at 3.15pm each afternoon.

The modern museum is just a short walk or tractor ride from the farm. Families can explore galleries displaying objects that tell the fascinating story of Scotland’s rural past, including Scotland’s largest collection of tractors, combine harvesters and other farm machinery.

The popular series of Tractor Tots, playful sensory singalong sessions for under-fives and their adults, continues throughout July. Later this year, families can also look forward to the return of MooFest, celebrating all things cattle with a weekend of hands-on activities, talks and family fun on 14 and 15 September.

The National Museum of Rural Life is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets can be booked online at nms.ac.uk/rural-life

1 . National Museum of Rural Life National Museum of Rural Life

2 . National Museum of Rural Life National Museum of Rural Life

3 . National Museum of Rural Life National Museum of Rural Life