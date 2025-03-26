Running until 30th March, this year's GICF has seen shows at the Barrowland Ballroom from Larry Dean and Paddy McDonnell, a special 'Afternoon for Janey' tribute show at the King's Theatre to raise money for charity, sold out shows from Mhairi Black, Jamali Maddix, Kim Blythe and Frankie Monroe amidst a packed lineup.

Coming up this weekend: Roast Battle Scotland heads to Blackfrairs on Friday 28th March, Susie McCabe takes over the King's Theatre for 3 shows across 28th and 29th March, Russell Kane at the King's on 30th March and GICF's Comedy Gala on Sunday 30th March, where the winner of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award will be revealed.

2025’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award Shortlist is: Craig Hill, Kim Blythe, Marjolein Robertson, Paul Black, Rosco McClelland, Scott Agnew, Viv Gee

Craig Hill said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this award! How could you not be? An award in the name of the great Billy Connolly in the spirit of the city he came from, is an absolute honour. So chuffed! Thank you very much Glasgow.”

Kim Blythe said: “I am floored and buzzing to be Shortlisted for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award! To be mentioned anywhere near the Big Yin or any of the previous winners and nominees is a bit mental to me but I’m over the moon!”

Marjolein Robertson said: “I'm overwhelmed to be nominated for this award. Billy Connolly to me is the father of storytelling comedy. He broke the mould bringing his folk background and telling stories, creating images on stage. He's my greatest inspiration so to be included in this makes me feel like leaving Shetland to pursue comedy and bring my home's folktales to the stage was the right choice.”

Paul Black said: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award and to be recognised in his name in the best city in the world. I will be citing this nomination on every gig poster for the rest of my life!”

Rosco McClelland said: “To be nominated two years in a row for this award is incredible. Billy Connolly is an idol to this city, and to be mentioned in the same breath is a huge honour. Also, I will enter this every single year until I win!”

Tickets available from glasgowcomedyfestival.com

1 . Jamali Maddix Jamali Maddix on stage for Glasgow International Comedy Festival | GICF

2 . Barrowland Ballroom Comedy gigs took place at the Barrowland Ballroom | GICF

3 . Barrowland Ballroom Local crowds have turned out to see comedy stars during the festival | GICF