In Pictures: Glasgow taxis celebrate 77th annual Troon outing

The 77th annual Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund trip to Troon set off from Kelvin Way earlier today as people turned out to wave the drivers and children off.

The famous Glasgow Taxis trip sees more than 300 children with additional support needs enjoy a day at the seaside thanks to the generosity of 100+ drivers, plus many more volunteers.

Here are some photos showing the taxis heading off earlier today.

1 . Glasgow Taxi Outing One of the taxi drivers getting set to head off to Troon. | Supplied

2 . Glasgow Taxi Outing Large crowds were gathered on Kelvin Way, with some very special guests in attendance. | Supplied

3 . Glasgow Taxi Outing Local restaurant The Butchershop Bar and Grill took time to feed all the taxi drivers before they got on the road to Troon. | Supplied

4 . Glasgow Taxi Outing One of the many designs on the Glasgow taxis today for the annual outing to Troon. | Supplied