Rob Roy star Jessica Lange and The Right Stuff actor Ed Harris were on the red carpet in Glasgow for the UK premiere of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, based on a Eugene O’Neill play of the same name.

Ed Harris described O’Neill’s Pulitzer-winning play as “one of the best American plays ever written”. The pair play husband and wife Mary and James Tyrone, whose two sons Edmund and Jamie are played by Colin Morgan and Ben Foster.

Lange, said she had fond memories of working in Scotland. “I don’t come here often but I made a film here years ago, Rob Roy, and we were shooting up in the Highlands,” she said. “It was a great experience, I loved it.”

On the film adaptation of the play, Jessica Lange said: “We’re not doing a full four hour play with all the dialogue. That was a difficult thing for me when we started filming because so much of that dialogue was just in the marrow of my bones. So when I would get to a section that wasn’t in the film script, I’d always be thrown by it. Because it’s like music, you know you learn a piece of music and if you cut ten bars out of the middle, it’s going to feel different. So it was a big adjustment for me to start trying to really think about it as a film script rather than as the play.

But I think it’s a very honest adaptation. And the point is it should be claustrophobic. It’s these four people in this house for an entire day and you should feel like you want to get out, but you can’t go to town or go to the bar, or whatever. So I think it’s an honest adaptation of the play.”

