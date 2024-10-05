Spiderman, Batman, Superwoman, and a host of other superhero themed characters joined Great Run mascot Tyney to start the young runners on their way in Scotland’s biggest children’s running event including BBC’s Gladiators, Apollo and Sabre and two-time previous Great Scottish run champion, Chris Thompson.
Over 1,250 children took part in the sold-out event, before receiving a very special and well-earned medal for their efforts. Minis aged 3-8 ran a fun and energetic 1.2km, Juniors aged 9-15 completed an impressive 2.5km route, whilst the youngest runners of all completed the Toddler Dash.
Winning running clubs with unbelievable finish times included: Giffnock North AC; Aberdeen Athletics & Airdrie Harriers.
A long-standing tradition of Super Saturday is the action-packed Mascot race, a brilliant opportunity for local charities and sports teams to get involved in the competitive spirit whilst adding to the entertainment on offer to runners and spectators in George Square. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/
Reigning Mascot Dash champion Wallace the Bear from Scottish Autism was beaten to first place by charity ‘Brightest Star’ mascot, Buddy the Star, in what was an epic and as always competitive Mascot race. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/
Paul Foster, Chief Executive, The Great Run Company, said; “The AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Scottish Run proves that you are never too young to get into running. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/
"The running stars of the future put on a brilliant display today, powering through the streets, many representing their running clubs from around Scotland. | Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/
