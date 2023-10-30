Glasgow is a vibrant city that has no shortage of things going on which has a rich heritage that truly makes it a city like no other in the world.
Everybody knows the most popular tourist spots around Glasgow such as Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and Glasgow Cathedral, so we’ve picked out some of the most hidden and unusual things to do around the city as recommended by Atlas Obscura.
Whether you want to take a step back in time in Garnethill or discover forgotten parts of the city, this guide will let you see a different side to Glasgow.
1. Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre
The shows at the Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre are cross-cultural, and unlike anything you’ll have ever seen before - it’s entirely unique to Glasgow, you can’t find it anywhere else.
2. Fossil Grove
Fossil Grove can be found within Glasgow’s Victoria Park with eleven fossil tree stumps from the Carboniferous Period which are believed to be 330 million years old.
3. The bones of St Valentine
In a rather unassuming church in the Gorbals, the final resting place of St Valentine’s Bones can be found. The story behind how the bones got to the Gorbals church is just as interesting, after they sat there in anonymity for a century. To find out the full story, make sure to visit the Blessed St John Duns Scotus church.
4. Govan Stones
The Govan Stones are one of the most important historic sites in Glasgow dating back at least 1500 years which are displayed at Govan Old Parish Church.