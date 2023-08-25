These are some of our favourite spots in the city if you want to find live music this weekend

Glasgow is a city that has always had a passion and love for music with there being no shortage of great pubs and bars in the city that host live music.

Some have it on seven nights a week, but it generally really gets going at the weekend when people are heading out with their partner or to meet up with friends.

Whether you fancy getting the party going on a Friday night, prefer a traditional Saturday afternoon session or just want to dance the night away to the wee small hours, we have you covered with six of the best spots to check out in Glasgow.

1 . Wunderbar Wunderbar is one of the best spots in the city centre for live music - having a musician on every night. It can be a bit hard to find the lively pub, but all you need to do is follow the music down the side streets near the bottom of Buchanan Street and you’ll find it!

2 . Babbity Bowster Babbity Bowster is a Merchant City favourite that has live music on in the bar every Saturday afternoon which is the longest running traditional music session in Glasgow.

3 . Jinty McGuinty’s Jinty McGuinty’s pride themselves on having live music on every night on Ashton Lane. Nothing beats a dance and a pint of Guinness.