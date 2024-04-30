In the Neighbourhood: Local business owners on working and living in Partick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caitlin Hutton serves up some of the most spectacular sandwiches in the city from her shop on Dowanhill Street. Her partner had initially looked at the location for a pizza place. At the time she was running her private catering business from home during lockdown, offering dine-at-home boxes. She made the decision to move into Partick and start her sandwich menu that has enhanced local lunchtimes.

She has found opening in the West End a positive experience: "I love it here, it’s so nice. My dad grew up in Partick so he was chuffed, he still drinks in The Smiddy up the road. I moved in here then a year later Big Bear Bakery opened. The amount of new places that have opened since I started has been great. We all send customers to each others business and in general everyone is so supportive with each other. It is such a nice community."

The French dip, a crusty baguette filled with thin-sliced roast beef, wholegrain mayo, caramelised onions, melted gruyere cheese with a pot of beef jus on the side for dipping. Pick it up in Partick.

Since then the cafe has gained a cult following, with the impressive looking sandwiches selling out quickly, usually on weekends. Recent tasty specials include panko breaded chicken seasoned with togarashi on a toasted sub with kewpie mayo, shredded iceberg and pickled red cabbage with a homemade katsu curry dip.

Tushar Ahmed opened Rickshaw & Co in Partick one and a half years ago serving Indian small plates: "It's a more traditional way to enjoy this kind of meal. It’s all street food which you can’t really find in a lot of Indian restaurants in Glasgow - more authentic food that you would find on the streets of India. We’re trying to bring that colour to Partick. I think it’s really different from a lot of the food you can find in Glasgow. People are now more open to trying new things. On our menu we also have a good selection of old-school pakoras.”

The staff of Rickshaw & Co in the West End

For the international community drawn to Partick, The Language Hub is a cultural centre in the West End which offers classes for kids and adults. Director Michelle Gordon explains: "We have a cafe where people can come in and use the space - even if they’re not involved. We have a lending library on site, so people can come in and use the books. We do film screenings, live music events, and author events too.

"My dad’s from Partick so I know the area really well. I’ve always liked the area because there’s a very diverse mix of people. Over the last 10 years we’ve been here, I've seen so many new businesses pop up and old units come back to life. New student accommodation brought more people to the area and Celino's has really brought a lot more life to our little corner of Glasgow.”

Jonathan Puntiroli is the owner of Fratelli Barbers on Dowanhill Street: “I’ve been working in the area for about seven years and opened up my own shop in Partick in July 2023. It’s been difficult opening my first shop, mostly because the rents are quite high in the West End, but it’s slowly but surely getting there. I love this part of Glasgow, I’ve met some really cool people over the years and it has always been really good. “I am a creature of habit if I am heading out in Partick so I like to go to Bag O’ Nails, the Record Factory and Sparkle Horse if I am going out for a drink after work. There is a good mix of people in the neighbourhood which I’ve always really liked. I think that mix of people from different backgrounds sets Partick apart a bit from other areas in Glasgow. “I am half-Italian and my grandad was a barber back in Italy. I hope there will be a resurgence of Italian barbers in Glasgow, because it used to be a trend in the city back in the fifties and sixties and is an important part of Glasgow’s story.