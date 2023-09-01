Register
International Rangers pubs: The 11 best pubs abroad to catch the next Rangers game - featuring Tenerife, Benidorm, Turkey, and more

Here are the best 11 international Rangers pubs to catch the next game when you’re on holiday abroad - whether you’re in Benidorm or Tenerife!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:33 BST

Catching a Rangers game abroad isn’t too difficult if you’re in a popular British tourist destination like Benidorm or Tenerife - but further afield in places like Thailand and America it can be a little bit harder.

There’s Rangers fans all over the world - whether they’re Scottish expats living or working abroad, or if they picked up a love of the team despite having never been to Scotland - meaning there’s plenty of great pubs across the world with incredible atmospheres to watch the Rangers games.

If you’re on holiday and there’s a big game ahead, like this weekends Old Firm match at Ibrox, the first of the season, taking place this Sunday, September 3 - you need to be amongst fans, and these foreign pubs are the best place to find them outside of Scotland.

Take a look below at our list of the 11 best international Rangers pubs to watch the next big match!

Over in Florida, you can enjoy the next big Rangers Game in sunny Orlando.

1. Murphy’s Pub, Orlando

Another American Rangers Supporters Club, the L.A. True Blues (established 1997) meet up in the old British boozer, The Fox and Hounds, studio city, California

2. The Fox and Hounds, Los Angeles

Over in Thailand, all the Bangkok Bears meet up in The Sportsman to watch the Rangers games.

3. The Sportsman Bar, Thailand

For those Glasgow expats enjoying life in Hong Kong, they all pile into the British terrace bar, Trafalgar, to watch the Rangers games

4. Trafalgar, Hong Kong

