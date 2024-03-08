International Women's Day: 14 of the most inspirational women from Glasgow

To celebrate International Women's Day, we have put together a list of some of the most inspirational and historically significant women from Glasgow.
From those who made history and became role models, to others who have made an ever-lasting impression on the world, here are 16 of the most important women from Glasgow.
1. Mary Barbour
Mary Barbour was one of Glasgow's most famous radical, social pioneers, and one of the city's first female councillors. Photo: Jamie Callaghan
2. Winnie Drinkwater
Winnie Drinkwater was a pioneering Scottish aviator and aeroplane engineer. She was the first woman in the world to hold a commercial pilot's licence. This is a mural of her in Cardonald where she used to live.
3. Helen Crawfurd
Helen Crawfurd was a Scottish suffragette and rent strike activist that was born in Glasgow but grew up in London.
4. Beatrice Clugston
Beatrice Clugston was best known for her charity work in setting up several facilities for terminally ill patients from Glasgow and surrounding areas, which many consider the forerunner of modern hospices.