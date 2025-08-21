A documentary inside the life of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh brought this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival to a crescendo. The documentary is a revealing exploration of author Welsh, following his success with film and television adaptations alongside six million books sold worldwide. The autobiographical film combines observational footage, archive film clips and readings from his novels narrated by actors Liam Neeson, Maxine Peake, Ruth Negga and Stephen Graham, and musician Nick Cave.
GlasgowWorld spoke to Irvine Welsh about his favourite places in the city.