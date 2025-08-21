Irvine Welsh's Best of Glasgow: Scottish novelist picks his favourite places in the city

Irvine Welsh’s films and television shows have been filmed in Glasgow, and he has a strong relationship with venues in the city - we went to find out more about the Trainspotting author’s favourite places in the city.

A documentary inside the life of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh brought this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival to a crescendo. The documentary is a revealing exploration of author Welsh, following his success with film and television adaptations alongside six million books sold worldwide. The autobiographical film combines observational footage, archive film clips and readings from his novels narrated by actors Liam Neeson, Maxine Peake, Ruth Negga and Stephen Graham, and musician Nick Cave.

GlasgowWorld spoke to Irvine Welsh about his favourite places in the city.

Irvine Welsh described SWG3 as a "great resource and fabulous for Glasgow."

1. SWG3

"The Arches used to be great back in the day, especially Slam gigs at The Arches."

2. The Arches

"The Sub Club is just an institution. It's just brilliant and has still got that kind of feel to it. You can only be in the Sub Club when you're in the Sub Club."

3. Sub Club

Irvine also spoke about some heartbreakers saying: "The Rogano restaurant is gone now and I though that would be in Glasgow forever."

4. Rogano

