Drumchapel-born James McAvoy was born and raised in Glasgow and attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary in the city’s Jordanhill area.
As a youngster, he thought about joining the priesthood as he once said: "I considered becoming a priest very seriously. I wanted to travel the world. By the time I turned 16, I realized I was only in it for selfish reasons. And, more importantly, I didn't want to sacrifice the ladies!" After opting against it, he applied to join the Royal Navy but instead chose to study at Glasgow’s Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.
He is a well-kent face around Glasgow and recently appears to have been spending a lot of time in his home city as he has been spotted at a number of city centre bars and restaurants.
McAvoy has starred in several well-known films with him recently portraying the character of Paddy in the horror film Speak No Evil.
Here are some of his favourite places to visit whenever he is in Glasgow.
1. Max's Bar and Grill
James McAvoy was spotted having a drink at Max's Bar and Grill on Queen Street at the end of September. Taking to social media, they said: "I’m so thankful that James came to Maxs and that I got to meet him, he was absolutely brand new. Legend." | Supplied
2. Murphy's Pakora Bar
The Drumchapel-born actor posed with staff at Murphy’s Pakora Bar on Argyle Street before enjoying a delicious meal at the restaurant. Taking to social media, Murphy’s Pakora Bar said: “An absolute pleasure having you in to dine with us!” | Murphy's Pakora Bar
3. Hielan Jessie
Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s East End as he was pictured at a beloved pub on the Gallowgate. McAvoy was spotted having a pint at the Hielan Jessie. Taking to their Instagram, the pub said: “We had an unexpected and delightful visitor at the Hielan Jessie! None other than the talented actor James McAvoy dropped in for a pint. His presence brought an electrifying buzz to the cosy pub. You may recognise the star from his roles in “X-Men” and “Atonement”. From the whole team it was lovely meeting you!” | Hielan Jessie
4. Made Brave
James McAvoy made an appearance at brand and creative agency Made Brave who have premises inside the Social Hub in Glasgow’s Merchant City which was opened earlier this year. Taking to Instagram they said: "Nothing to see here. Just our new pal James McAvoy dropping by to check out the new digs." | Social Hub
