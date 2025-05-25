Where and when JJ Abrams' new movie starring Samuel L Jackson and Jenna Ortega will film in Glasgow
Abrams, known for directing movies including Mission Impossible III, Super 8 and the Star Trek reboot will embark on his first new project since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The film features rising Hollywood stars Glen Powell - who filmed in Glasgow last year for the Running Man remake - and Jenna Ortega. Samuel L Jackson and Emma Mackey are also confirmed for roles.
No plot details have been revealed for the ultra secretive project. The Hot Mic podcast stated that Abrams’ film will be an 80s throwback, loosely inspired by The Last Starfighter. The story is said to tackle “an author of popular fantasy novels who reveals that the mythical world he’s known for creating is actually real, sending Powell’s character on a quest.”
JJ Abrams was in Glasgow earlier this year to scout potential filming locations for the shoot. The film, currently untitled, has moved into production for Warner Bros with a principal base at Leavesden studios in Watford. Filming will take place in Glasgow from 15-22 June in a major production involving city centre locations including St Vincent Street, Cadogan Street, Pitt Street, the whole of John Street and Bothwell Street.
Warner Bros is producing the film alongside Abrams’ own production company Bad Robot. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, signing a five-year TV and film deal in 2019 which was reportedly extended last year. Abrams’ last feature as a director was 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker while Bad Robot most recently produced several TV series including Westworld and Presumed Innocent.
Abrams’ puts Glasgow in focus
JJ Abrams is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, and director known for his work in television and film, particularly in the science fiction and action genres. Abrams quickly rose to prominence for his ability to blend intricate storytelling with high-octane action. He is perhaps best known for creating the TV series Alias (2001–2006), a spy thriller that showcased his knack for complex characters and thrilling plot twists.
Abrams achieved international fame for directing Star Trek (2009), a reboot of the beloved sci-fi franchise, and later Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). His work on both films revitalised their respective franchises and earned him widespread acclaim for his dynamic storytelling style and ability to blend nostalgia with modern cinematic techniques.
In addition to his film work, Abrams has produced and written numerous projects, including the TV series Lost (2004–2010), which captivated audiences with its mysterious plot and character-driven storytelling. Abrams continues to be a significant force in Hollywood.
Samuel L Jackson was in Glasgow two years ago, visiting Amber Regent restaurant and Bongo’s Bingo at SWG3 while in Scotland filming action thriller Damaged at locations in West Lothian. Meanwhile star Glen Powell filmed in Glasgow last summer, enjoying a night out in Partick at West Side Tavern.
On the new production, that has been written and directed by Abrams, film magazine Empire said: “Although we know precious little about Abrams' return to the directorial hotseat just yet, the movie will represent a welcome change of pace for both the moviemaker and his stars, who've each at different points found themselves tied up in franchise fare, reboots, and sequels of some description in recent years. For how long Abrams will keep his cards close to his chest and maintain his shroud of mystery, only time will tell — and this is the man behind Lost we're talking about here. But whatever it eventually turns out to be, with this cast and this director at the helm, it's no secret that we'll be first in line for tickets to see what the latest J.J. Abrams joint has in store.”
There will be a prohibition of vehicle movements on the following days and times due to the filming of this new project:
From 8am on June 15 until 11.59pm on June 16:
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street
From 9am June 16 to 8am June 19:
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17:
- Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw
- North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street
From 1pm to 11.59pm on June 17:
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
- Bothwell Lane for its full length
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street
- Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
- St Peter's Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street
- Washington Lane for its full length
- Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street
From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17 (Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop-and-go):
- Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street, Broomielaw on the approach to Newton Street
From 8am June 18 to 6pm June 21:
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street
From 8am June 18 until 11.59pm on June 23:
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)
From 8am on June 19 until 11.59pm on June 20:
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
From 3am on June 20 to 8am on June 21:
- Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
From 3pm on June 20 to 8am on June 21:
- Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street
- Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street
- Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street
From 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23:
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
- Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Holm Street for its full length
- St Peters Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street
- St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street
- Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street
- Wellington Lane for its full length
- Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
From 8am to 11.59pm on June 22:
- Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
- Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street
- Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
- St Peter's Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street
- St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street
