JJ Abrams’ top secret new movie is in production and the famed Hollywood director will film at locations in Glasgow for his latest blockbuster.

Abrams, known for directing movies including Mission Impossible III, Super 8 and the Star Trek reboot will embark on his first new project since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The film features rising Hollywood stars Glen Powell - who filmed in Glasgow last year for the Running Man remake - and Jenna Ortega. Samuel L Jackson and Emma Mackey are also confirmed for roles.

No plot details have been revealed for the ultra secretive project. The Hot Mic podcast stated that Abrams’ film will be an 80s throwback, loosely inspired by The Last Starfighter. The story is said to tackle “an author of popular fantasy novels who reveals that the mythical world he’s known for creating is actually real, sending Powell’s character on a quest.”

JJ Abrams was in Glasgow earlier this year to scout potential filming locations for the shoot. The film, currently untitled, has moved into production for Warner Bros with a principal base at Leavesden studios in Watford. Filming will take place in Glasgow from 15-22 June in a major production involving city centre locations including St Vincent Street, Cadogan Street, Pitt Street, the whole of John Street and Bothwell Street.

Warner Bros is producing the film alongside Abrams’ own production company Bad Robot. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, signing a five-year TV and film deal in 2019 which was reportedly extended last year. Abrams’ last feature as a director was 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker while Bad Robot most recently produced several TV series including Westworld and Presumed Innocent.

JJ Abrams | Getty Images for AFI

Abrams’ puts Glasgow in focus

JJ Abrams is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, and director known for his work in television and film, particularly in the science fiction and action genres. Abrams quickly rose to prominence for his ability to blend intricate storytelling with high-octane action. He is perhaps best known for creating the TV series Alias (2001–2006), a spy thriller that showcased his knack for complex characters and thrilling plot twists.

Abrams achieved international fame for directing Star Trek (2009), a reboot of the beloved sci-fi franchise, and later Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). His work on both films revitalised their respective franchises and earned him widespread acclaim for his dynamic storytelling style and ability to blend nostalgia with modern cinematic techniques.

In addition to his film work, Abrams has produced and written numerous projects, including the TV series Lost (2004–2010), which captivated audiences with its mysterious plot and character-driven storytelling. Abrams continues to be a significant force in Hollywood.

Samuel L Jackson was in Glasgow two years ago, visiting Amber Regent restaurant and Bongo’s Bingo at SWG3 while in Scotland filming action thriller Damaged at locations in West Lothian. Meanwhile star Glen Powell filmed in Glasgow last summer, enjoying a night out in Partick at West Side Tavern.

On the new production, that has been written and directed by Abrams, film magazine Empire said: “Although we know precious little about Abrams' return to the directorial hotseat just yet, the movie will represent a welcome change of pace for both the moviemaker and his stars, who've each at different points found themselves tied up in franchise fare, reboots, and sequels of some description in recent years. For how long Abrams will keep his cards close to his chest and maintain his shroud of mystery, only time will tell — and this is the man behind Lost we're talking about here. But whatever it eventually turns out to be, with this cast and this director at the helm, it's no secret that we'll be first in line for tickets to see what the latest J.J. Abrams joint has in store.”

Glen Powell on a night out in Glasgow last year | Locale

There will be a prohibition of vehicle movements on the following days and times due to the filming of this new project:

From 8am on June 15 until 11.59pm on June 16:

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street

From 9am June 16 to 8am June 19:

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17:

Newton Street between Argyle Street and Broomielaw

North Street between Anderston Quay and Argyle Street

From 1pm to 11.59pm on June 17:

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

Bothwell Lane for its full length

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Cadogan Street

Holm Street between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Pitt Street between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street

St Peter's Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Wellington Street

Washington Lane for its full length

Washington Street between Broomielaw and Balaclava Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Argyle Street

From 3am to 11.59pm on June 17 (Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop-and-go):

Anderston Quay on the approach to North Street, Broomielaw on the approach to Newton Street

From 8am June 18 to 6pm June 21:

Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Douglas Street

From 8am June 18 until 11.59pm on June 23:

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and Waterloo Street (access to car park only)

From 8am on June 19 until 11.59pm on June 20:

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peters Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

From 3am on June 20 to 8am on June 21:

Blythswood between St Vincent street and Bothwell Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and West Campbell Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

From 3pm on June 20 to 8am on June 21:

Cadogan Street between West Campbell Street and Douglas Street

Blythswood Street between Bothwell Street and Holm Street

Douglas Street between Cadogan Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Blythswood Street

From 12.01am on June 21 to 7am on June 23:

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street

Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street

Cadogan Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Holm Street for its full length

St Peters Lane for its full length

St Vincent Lane between Pitt Street and Hope Street

St Vincent Street between West Campbell Street and Pitt Street

Waterloo Street between Douglas Street and Wellington Street

Wellington Lane for its full length

Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

From 8am to 11.59pm on June 22:

Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street

Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and West Campbell Street

Bothwell Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street

St Peter's Lane between Douglas Street and Blythswood Street

St Vincent Street between Douglas Street and West Campbell Street