JJ Abrams’ top secret new movie starts production in May and the Hollywood director has scouted locations in Glasgow for filming his latest blockbuster.

Abrams, known for directing movies including Mission Impossible III, Super 8 and the Star Trek reboot will embark on his first new project since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The film will feature rising Hollywood stars Glen Powell - who filmed in Glasgow last year for Running Man - and Jenna Ortega. Samuel L Jackson and Emma Mackey are also confirmed for roles.

No plot details have been revealed for the ultra secretive project. The Hot Mic recently stated that Abrams’ film will be an 80s throwback, loosely inspired by The Last Starfighter. The story is said to tackle “an author of popular fantasy novels who reveals that the mythical world he’s known for creating is actually real, sending Powell’s character on a quest.”

The Herald reports that JJ Abrams was in Glasgow recently to scout potential filming locations for the shoot and that the production will be in the city for two weeks in June. Filming will take place in Glasgow city centre.

Representatives of Abrams have stated that the film, currently untitled, will move into production next month for Warner Bros with a principal base at Leavesden studios in Watford.

Warner Bros is producing the film alongside Abrams’ own production company Bad Robot. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, signing a five-year TV and film deal in 2019 which was reportedly extended last year. Abrams’ last feature as a director was 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker while Bad Robot most recently produced several TV series including Westworld and Presumed Innocent.

JJ Abrams is an American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, and director known for his work in television and film, particularly in the science fiction and action genres. Abrams quickly rose to prominence for his ability to blend intricate storytelling with high-octane action. He is perhaps best known for creating the TV series Alias (2001–2006), a spy thriller that showcased his knack for complex characters and thrilling plot twists.

Abrams achieved international fame for directing Star Trek (2009), a reboot of the beloved sci-fi franchise, and later Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). His work on both films revitalised their respective franchises and earned him widespread acclaim for his dynamic storytelling style and ability to blend nostalgia with modern cinematic techniques.

In addition to his film work, Abrams has produced and written numerous projects, including the TV series Lost (2004–2010), which captivated audiences with its mysterious plot and character-driven storytelling. Abrams continues to be a significant force in Hollywood.

Samuel L Jackson was in Glasgow last year, visiting Amber Regent restaurant and Bongo’s Bingo at SWG3 while in Scotland filming action thriller Damaged at locations in West Lothian.

On the new production, that will be written and directed by Abrams, film magazine Empire said: “Although we know precious little about Abrams' return to the directorial hotseat just yet, the movie will represent a welcome change of pace for both the moviemaker and his stars, who've each at different points found themselves tied up in franchise fare, reboots, and sequels of some description in recent years. For how long Abrams will keep his cards close to his chest and maintain his shroud of mystery, only time will tell — and this is the man behind Lost we're talking about here. But whatever it eventually turns out to be, with this cast and this director at the helm, it's no secret that we'll be first in line for tickets to see what the latest J.J. Abrams joint has in store.”