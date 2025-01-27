Portuguese winger Jota has returned to Celtic on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Ligue 1 side Rennes who he signed for last summer.

The winger departed Glasgow in July 2023 when he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for £25 million after capturing the hearts and minds of many Celtic supporters across the world.

Speaking about his return to the city, Jota told Celtic TV: “It’s very nostalgic for me because it was such an amazing feeling and all the moments that I felt through my two seasons here, and I’m just delighted to be back. I’m really excited and I just can’t wait to start.

“The best thing in Glasgow, besides Celtic obviously, is the people and I feel like I need a place with soul, where I feel at home. This is definitely something I was looking for, and I think there is no better match than Celtic.

“I’m so excited. The last year-and-a-half has had its ups and downs, but that’s life and that’s how football is. Now I just can’t wait to work hard, to get along with the lads again and just to flow."

He was regularly spotted out and about during his time in Glasgow during his first spell at the club with these being some of his favourite spots.

1 . The Brazen Head Jota made a surprise appearance at The Brazen Head in the Gorbals in May 2023. He posed for pictures with regulars in his retro Celtic bumblebee jersey and was shown round the pub. A few days after his visit, he scored the winning goal in the Scottish cup semi final against Rangers. | Jota Filipe

2 . La Lanterna West End Jota was pictured alongside Matt O'Riley, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Benjamin Siegrist dining at La Lanterna West End on Great Western Road at Kelvinbridge. | La Lanterna

3 . The Hidden Lane Jota was spotted flicking through the racks at Music From Big Blue on the Hidden Lane in Finnieston. | Jota Filipe

4 . Sarti After beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter final in March 2023, Jota along with his Hoops teammates headed for dinner at Sarti on Wellington Street. | Sarti