Del Amitri lead singer Justin Currie has recently released his first book titled ‘The Tremolo Diaries Life on the Road and Other Diseases’.
The Tremolo Diaries is Justin Currie’s poetic, self-deprecating diaries as he deals with the immediate aftermath of his post-Parkinson’s diagnosis life and heads out on an epic tour in the U.S.
Part meditative memoir, part fascinating travelogue of life on the road in the 21 st Century, Justin guides us from gig to gig via art galleries, parks, bars and sites of natural beauty. As he contemplates the long-term ramifications both personally and professionally of this incurable and little understood condition, he allows us into a world of love and friendship, life and loss.
It’s set to be a busy end to 2025 for Justin Currie who will appear at Aye Write festival in November as well as performing at the Barrowlands in December. We sat down to speak to Justin about his new book and his favourite people and places in Glasgow.
Here are Justin Currie’s favourite Glasgow people, places and music