Del Amitri lead singer Justin Currie has recently released his first book titled ‘The Tremolo Diaries Life on the Road and Other Diseases’.

The Tremolo Diaries is Justin Currie’s poetic, self-deprecating diaries as he deals with the immediate aftermath of his post-Parkinson’s diagnosis life and heads out on an epic tour in the U.S.

Part meditative memoir, part fascinating travelogue of life on the road in the 21 st Century, Justin guides us from gig to gig via art galleries, parks, bars and sites of natural beauty. As he contemplates the long-term ramifications both personally and professionally of this incurable and little understood condition, he allows us into a world of love and friendship, life and loss.

It’s set to be a busy end to 2025 for Justin Currie who will appear at Aye Write festival in November as well as performing at the Barrowlands in December. We sat down to speak to Justin about his new book and his favourite people and places in Glasgow.

Here are Justin Currie’s favourite Glasgow people, places and music

1 . The Grove Justin Currie chose The Grove in Finnieston as his favourite Glasgow pub. Speaking about his choice, he told me: "Even before I moved into that area, I always loved The Grove. It's a proper old Glasgow pub." | Supplied

2 . The Doublet The Doublet on Park Road is a close second for Justin Currie's favourite Glasgow pub. | National World

3 . Big Counter Big Counter in Glasgow's Southside at the bottom of Victoria Road was picked as Justin's favourite Glasgow restaurant. Talking about it, he said: "Recently my mate Maggie took me to Big Counter. It's expensive but f***** brilliant. Their wine was great and the food was spectacular. You could just tell that all the people in the kitchen and the floor staff just love food. That's the best food I've had in Glasgow for years." | Big Counter