Justin Currie's Glasgow: Del Amitri's Justin Currie on his favourite Glasgow people, places and music

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:46 BST

These are the people, places and music which make Del Amitri’s Justin Currie proud to be a Glaswegian.

Del Amitri lead singer Justin Currie has recently released his first book titled ‘The Tremolo Diaries Life on the Road and Other Diseases’.

The Tremolo Diaries is Justin Currie’s poetic, self-deprecating diaries as he deals with the immediate aftermath of his post-Parkinson’s diagnosis life and heads out on an epic tour in the U.S.

Part meditative memoir, part fascinating travelogue of life on the road in the 21 st Century, Justin guides us from gig to gig via art galleries, parks, bars and sites of natural beauty. As he contemplates the long-term ramifications both personally and professionally of this incurable and little understood condition, he allows us into a world of love and friendship, life and loss.

It’s set to be a busy end to 2025 for Justin Currie who will appear at Aye Write festival in November as well as performing at the Barrowlands in December. We sat down to speak to Justin about his new book and his favourite people and places in Glasgow.

Here are Justin Currie’s favourite Glasgow people, places and music

Justin Currie chose The Grove in Finnieston as his favourite Glasgow pub. Speaking about his choice, he told me: "Even before I moved into that area, I always loved The Grove. It's a proper old Glasgow pub."

1. The Grove

Justin Currie chose The Grove in Finnieston as his favourite Glasgow pub. Speaking about his choice, he told me: "Even before I moved into that area, I always loved The Grove. It's a proper old Glasgow pub." | Supplied

The Doublet on Park Road is a close second for Justin Currie's favourite Glasgow pub.

2. The Doublet

The Doublet on Park Road is a close second for Justin Currie's favourite Glasgow pub. | National World

Big Counter in Glasgow's Southside at the bottom of Victoria Road was picked as Justin's favourite Glasgow restaurant. Talking about it, he said: "Recently my mate Maggie took me to Big Counter. It's expensive but f***** brilliant. Their wine was great and the food was spectacular. You could just tell that all the people in the kitchen and the floor staff just love food. That's the best food I've had in Glasgow for years."

3. Big Counter

Big Counter in Glasgow's Southside at the bottom of Victoria Road was picked as Justin's favourite Glasgow restaurant. Talking about it, he said: "Recently my mate Maggie took me to Big Counter. It's expensive but f***** brilliant. Their wine was great and the food was spectacular. You could just tell that all the people in the kitchen and the floor staff just love food. That's the best food I've had in Glasgow for years." | Big Counter

If Justin Currie is going out for a coffee in Glasgow he likes to visit Café Mille in Finnieston on Argyle Street. He told me that the baristas are very nice and the coffee is always good.

4. Café Mille

If Justin Currie is going out for a coffee in Glasgow he likes to visit Café Mille in Finnieston on Argyle Street. He told me that the baristas are very nice and the coffee is always good. | Café Mille

