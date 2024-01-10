Kelvin Hall: 12 legendary musicians and bands who played at the Kelvin Hall
Glasgow's Kelvin Hall played host to some of the most famous people in music during the sixties and seventies
Kelvin Hall looks very different inside to what the venue once was with the hall playing host to some of the most famous faces in music.
The first big act to perform at the Kelvin Hall was Jazz legend Louis Armstrong but a run of regular concerts would not happen until the sixties when rock and roll's first great wild man Jerry Lee Lewis appeared at the venue in 1964 along with Gene Vincent and Newcastle band The Animals. The Glasgow crowd didn't enjoy what they seen and the Geordies were booed off the stage.
Legendary acts such as Elton John, Cliff Richard and Lulu have graced the stage in Glasgow's West End which was transformed into a sporting venue in 1987 although the hall had been famous for hosting huge boxing matches such as Jim Watt's bout with South American Roberto Duran in April 1979 to claim the world lightweight title