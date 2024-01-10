Kelvin Hall: 12 legendary musicians and bands who played at the Kelvin Hall

Glasgow's Kelvin Hall played host to some of the most famous people in music during the sixties and seventies

Kelvin Hall looks very different inside to what the venue once was with the hall playing host to some of the most famous faces in music.

The first big act to perform at the Kelvin Hall was Jazz legend Louis Armstrong but a run of regular concerts would not happen until the sixties when rock and roll's first great wild man Jerry Lee Lewis appeared at the venue in 1964 along with Gene Vincent and Newcastle band The Animals. The Glasgow crowd didn't enjoy what they seen and the Geordies were booed off the stage.

Legendary acts such as Elton John, Cliff Richard and Lulu have graced the stage in Glasgow's West End which was transformed into a sporting venue in 1987 although the hall had been famous for hosting huge boxing matches such as Jim Watt's bout with South American Roberto Duran in April 1979 to claim the world lightweight title

1 . Jerry Lee Lewis American pianist Jerry Lee Lewis performed at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall in April 1964 and April 1972. At the gig in 1964, Gene Vincent was also on the bill with The Animals being the main attraction hot off House of The Rising Sun. Lewis absolutely tore the roof off the hall and had to be smuggled out the venue into the back of a car. Photo: Submitted

2 . The Kinks During The Kinks Face to Face tour, the band recorded a live album at the Kelvin Hall in April 1967. They played two sets on the day with songs such as 'Sunny Afternoon', 'Dandy' and 'You Really Got Me' being recorded.

3 . Shirley Bassey The hugely popular singer Shirley Bassey made her last live appearance in Glasgow at the Kevlin Hall in May 1972. The previous year she had recorded the soundtrack song for Diamonds Are Forever.