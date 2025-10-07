We’ve taken a look at one of the best green spaces in Glasgow, Kelvingrove Park, and where you can grab a tea or coffee nearby. From brilliant brunch spots to master roasters, these coffee spots are top quality.
With autumn now upon us, it’s definitely time to grab a coffee and head for a wander through one of the city’s great parks - there's so much to see in Kelvingrove Park including Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery, but it is also surrounded by a number of great spots for tea and coffee.
Keep reading for 6 great Glasgow coffee shops near Kelvingrove Park to visit this Autumn
1. Ronzio
Ronzio is a favourite for a coffee or an ice cream on sunny days, they do still happen in Autumn. 1361 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AF | Ronzio
2. Ottoman Coffeehouse
Easily one of Glasgow's most stunning coffee shops. Ottoman Coffeehouse is one that you'll have to drag yourself away from. 73 Berkeley St., Glasgow G3 7DX | Ottoman Coffeehouse
3. Kelvin Pocket
Kelvin Pocket is a cosy wee coffee shop right near Kelvinbridge station. Head along the Kelvin walkway after grabbing a drink and a treat. 72 S Woodside Rd, Glasgow G4 9HG | Kelvin Pocket/Instagram
4. Grumpy Barista
Right across from Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery is this coffee spot. Perfect for a post museum visit. 1294 Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AB | Google Maps