Kevin Bridges' Glasgow: 9 of Kevin Bridges favourite places in the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 10:10 BST

Some of Kevin Bridges favourite places to go when he's out and about in Glasgow

Clydebank-born Kevin Bridges is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian who is regularly spotted out and about in the city whenever he isn’t performing his stand up routine to audiences across the world.

Bridges started out in the Glasgow comedy scene at just 17 back in the early 2000s - and saw a meteoric rise over the next few years, becoming more and more recognised in Scotland and beyond as he performed again and again at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His first full-length show was at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2006, before his first panel show appearance with 8 Out of 10 Cats - propelling him to super stardom in the UK.

Here are nine of his favourite spots in Glasgow.

Kevin Bridges enjoyed brunch at Cafe Strange Brew in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Cafe Strange Brew

Kevin Bridges enjoyed brunch at Cafe Strange Brew in Glasgow's Southside. | Cafe Strange Brew

Kevin Bridges is a regular at Malaga Tapas and has been spotted at a couple of their restaurants. He was even spotted celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 win over England with Malaga Tapas co-owner Jamie Gonazalez-Bradley.

2. Malaga Tapas

Kevin Bridges is a regular at Malaga Tapas and has been spotted at a couple of their restaurants. He was even spotted celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 win over England with Malaga Tapas co-owner Jamie Gonazalez-Bradley. | Supplied

Kevin Bridges has been pictured a couple of times enjoying a meal at La Lanterna West End. Here he is pictured alongside actor Peter Mullan at the restaurant in 2019.

3. La Lanterna West End

Kevin Bridges has been pictured a couple of times enjoying a meal at La Lanterna West End. Here he is pictured alongside actor Peter Mullan at the restaurant in 2019. | La Lanterna West End

There was no hoose rice when Kevin Bridges popped into Wudon on Great Western Road.

4. Wudon

There was no hoose rice when Kevin Bridges popped into Wudon on Great Western Road. | Wudon

