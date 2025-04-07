Kevin Bridges' Glasgow: 9 of Kevin Bridges favourite places in the city

Clydebank-born Kevin Bridges is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian who is regularly spotted out and about in the city whenever he isn’t performing his stand up routine to audiences across the world.

Bridges started out in the Glasgow comedy scene at just 17 back in the early 2000s - and saw a meteoric rise over the next few years, becoming more and more recognised in Scotland and beyond as he performed again and again at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His first full-length show was at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2006, before his first panel show appearance with 8 Out of 10 Cats - propelling him to super stardom in the UK.