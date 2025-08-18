Kevin Bridges has big Oasis weekend in Dublin

The Clydebank-born comedian was spotted enjoying the best of Dublin hospitality before heading to the Oasis gig at Croke Park

Kevin Bridges had an enjoyable weekend in Ireland as he was part of the 80,000 strong crowd at Croke Park on Saturday night to see Oasis make their return to Dublin for the first time in 16 years.

He was spotted enjoying pints at The Storyteller Pub on Grand Canal Street Lower ahead of the gig and was pictured with staff behind the bar.

Taking to social media, The Storyteller Pub said: “The sun is shiinnnnning, Oasis are playing in Dublin and Kevin Bridges is behind the bar.

Cheers for the photo Kevin Bridges - great to meet you! It’s a BIG weekend in Dublin and we are buzzing!”

The Clydebank-born comedian has never shied away in his love for Oasis revealing that the band kickstarted his career in an interview with BBC Radio 2 back in 2023 after watching a VHS tape of Oasis Live at Maine Road.

Speaking to Vernon Kay, Bridges said: "Oasis made being a big star and standing in front of all those people sound accessible and the only thing that's maybe holding me back is just going for it.

"So you had that swagger, I had just turned 17. I don't care if it fails, at least try it.

"And it was that night I went home and watched Live Forever. I got on my old PC, the dial up internet and I googled open mic comedy nights, Glasgow and I sent this big email off to The Stand Club just saying 'I would love to try stand up. Never done it before, but if you could get back to me, here's my mobile number.'

"And then went to sleep. I just totally forgot I'd even sent that email. And then about a month later they just phoned me and I was sitting playing the PlayStation beside my mate and it was Eva from The Stand.

"She's like, 'I just get your email, we'd like to book you in next Tuesday for an open mic spot and I'm trying to deal with a phone call.

"So we've got the game paused, and I'm like, right, that's fine, that's fine. Just one word answers just to get her off the phone, realising I'm just agreeing to perform stand up.

"They're just guys that you can relate to. Look at them"

Reflecting on the gig at Croke Park, Kevin Bridges took to his Instagram saying: “What a band. What a crowd. Not a single p*** break on the set list. Emotional. Richard Ashcroft and Cast frighteningly good too. A bloody hoot of a day.”