The Overdue Catch-up: Kevin Bridges stand-up show to be screened In cinemas
The Overdue Catch-Up will be screened in cinemas next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 90-minute show will hit big screens across the UK from November 17 and also features behind-the-scenes footage from the tour.
Kevin Bridges said: ‘Following the announcements that Beyonce and Taylor Swift are releasing their live concerts in the cinemas I felt it was only natural I followed suit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘I’m excited to be on the big screens and maybe even slapping someone when I collect my Oscar. I love a day / night at the pictures so I’m delighted that people will can come out to their local cinema and have a laugh at the new show instead of watching it alone on a device.’
The tour – which included 63 performances at the Hydro – was filmed for cinemas at the Cork Opera House in Ireland. His previous four stand-up shows have been released on DVD.
Earlier this summer, the comedian revealed he was in talks to adapt his debut novel The Black Dog into a TV comedy series. The book is about a shelf stacker with dreams of becoming a writer and a Hollywood actor who hails from the same town.
He said: ‘A couple of people have approached me about turning the book into some kind of comedy series.
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘I think I’d like to make the characters evolve and go on different journeys away from the book. I’m considering that and it would be interesting.’
Tickets for the cinema release are on sale now at local cinemas.