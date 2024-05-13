Landmarks in Glasgow: The story behind 8 city statues that you may not have noticed

Glasgow has a proud history and heritage with there being no shortage of statues around the city which you can admire.

One of the main hubs to spot statues in Glasgow is at George Square where there are 11 statues which are to be removed as redevelopment work is set to be carried out on the square.

However, there are plenty of other statues around the city which you may have not noticed, and we wanted to take a closer look at them.

1 . Gorbals Boys The Gorbals Boys statues can be found in the Gorbals on the corner of Cumberland Street and Queen Elizabeth Gardens. The sculptures are based on a well-known photograph by photographer Oscar Marzaroli and depicts three little boys playing with their mothers’ high heels in the 1960s.

2 . Buffalo Bill statue Buffalo Bill brought his travelling show to Glasgow in the 1890s and the people of the city went wild for the brand-new import of Americana. The show really stuck with Glasgow and inspired generations of Glaswegians to get into Westerns. This statue can be found in Dennistoun in Glasgow’s East End.

3 . Lobey Dosser statue This two-legged horse statue can be found on Woodlands Road in Glasgow’s West End and pays tribute to beloved cartoonist William “Bud” Neil. Lobey Dosser was the sheriff of Calton Creek, which is a fictitious place in Arizona that’s full of Scottish immigrants. Along with his two-legged horse, he has to protect Calton Creek from Rank Bajin with these adventures being a constant in Glasgow’s Evening Times.