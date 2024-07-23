Loch Lomond Guide: 14 of the best things to do and see at Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond is one of the most popular visitor destinations to head to in Scotland with it having no shortage of great things to do.
Many people who live in the surrounding areas like to head to Loch Lomond for a day trip with Glaswegians able to reach Balloch within 45 minutes on the train.
It is a great place to head to with the family as you can explore, shop and also try out thrilling water sport activities.
1. Go swimming at Luss
If you fancy going for a dip, Luss is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots on Loch Lomond to go swimming. Photo: John Devlin
2. Climb Conic Hill
One of our favourite things do at Loch Lomond is to climb Conic Hill above Loch Lomond where you are met with stunning views. Photo: Jane Barlow
3. Experience the Loch Lomond sea plane
The seaplane covers around 70 miles on discovery flights and 110 miles on explorer flights. During the trip, you’ll soar over the stunning Scottish scenery including lochs, glens, and rugged mountain peaks. | Loch Lomond sea plane
4. Dine like The Big Yin
The Oak Tree Inn have been welcoming visitors to their 41-bedroom bar, restaurant, café and village shop on the West Highland Way for over 25 years. You don't just need to take our world for it as Billy Connolly is a big fan of their mince ‘n’ tatties. | Oak Tree Inn
