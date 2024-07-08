One of the great aspects about Scotland is the idyllic picturesque beauty which the land can produce with some of the best lochs in Scotland being easily reachable from Glasgow.

Although we can’t always guarantee the sunshine, we wanted to put together a list of some of the best lochs you can visit whenever the sun does come out

Lochs hold a special place in the heart of Scots with the country having over 30,000 of them spread throughout the land. The word ‘loch’ comes from Scottish Gaelic and is easily translated to lake with songs sung at Scotland international matches even being about the country’s bodies of water.

Here are some of the best lochs to visit that can be reached within two hours from Glasgow.

1 . Linlithgow Loch Linlithgow is around a 50 minute drive from Glasgow but the town is a great spot to head to on a sunny day. You'll find Beecraigs Loch and Linlithgow Loch which offer plenty of things to see and do. | Visit Scotland

2 . Loch Leven Loch Leven is the largest natural shallow water body in lowland Britain and is reachable from Glasgow within a one hour and 10 minutes drive. You can also explore Loch Leven castle which sits on the loch on a small island where you can wander around the tower where Mary Queen of Scots was once held prisoner. | Visit Scotland

3 . Strathclyde Loch You'll find Strathclyde Loch just outside Glasgow near Hamilton. After spending time in Strathclyde Country Park, take a scenic walk around the loch which only takes around 30 minutes to complete. | Visit Scotland Photo: Contributed

4 . Loch Lomond Loch Lomond is famous for being the largest expanse of fresh water in the United Kingdom. Views on the loch are stunning with it only being located around 40 minutes away from Glasgow by car. Photo: John Devlin