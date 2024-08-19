'Lou’s Army' takes on Beatson Cancer Charity’s ‘Off the Beatson Track’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Robroyston mum is set to take on a fundraising challenge in aid of a national cancer charity.

Louise Gallagher, from Robroyston, will lead her team, 'Lou’s Army' in the Beatson Cancer Charity’s ‘Off the Beatson Track’ event. The 10k walk takes place on Sunday, August 25, which STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart FM and BBC’s David Farrell will be hosting.

She will take on the challenge two years after being given three to six months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer - neuroendocrine of the cervix.

Louise, who is a staff nurse, said: "When the doctor told me that I had neuroendocrine cancer, she said there was a 1% to 3% chance of getting this type of cancer and it is not usually found in your cervix.

Louise Gallagher will take on the challenge alongside Lou's Army who are also fundraising on her behalf | Louise Gallagher

"So, the treatment plan was to go in on the 8th of September 2022 and have a full radical hysterectomy, and then four cycles of adjuvant chemotherapy, just to ensure that everything was gone.

"After that I think I got the all clear in the January."

However, despite undergoing extensive treatment Louise’s cancer has recurred multiple times and metastasised to her lungs. With treatments no longer effective, Louise has chosen to ''prioritise quality time with her family and friends''.

The 42-year old mum of two said: "I just don’t see the point in spending three and a half months of my life sick just to die anyway and that’s why I am not taking this treatment. I can just make the most of what time I have left with my family.

"I have already done a few bucket list trips. My daughter and I spent a week in Dubai, my husband and I went to Vegas with my sister and brother-in-law, but we have things we want to do just the two of us as well.

"I also want to have a family holiday with my kids, 16-year old Ava and 11-year old Denny, because it will probably be the last one we have."

'Lou's Army' have raised nearly £5,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity through their JustGiving Page alone thanks to generous donations.

Louise and husband, Shaun, will be part of a group of 23 of Louise's friends coming together to form 'Lou's Army'.

She said: "I can't wait for 'Off the Beatson Track'! I had seen the poster for it up in the Beatson and I was like that would be a really good thing to get everyone involved in."

"I am very much off the mind if I am feeling okay I am off and out. I am still taking the kids to school, meeting up with friends, just trying to live life as much as normal.

Louise praised the efforts of staff at the Beatson for how they supported her during her treatment.

"I really miss my work and up until last week I was still intending on going back to work, but given now the treatment hasn’t worked and the prognosis is what it is, going back to work has gone on the back burner.

"So, this is another reason for doing 'Off the Beatson Track', saying to everyone get off your butts and do something good for a good cause."

You can donate to Louise’s fundraiser: here