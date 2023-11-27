Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The store is based in one of Glasgow’s city centre’s landmark buildings and will allow Lush to create a global flagship experience with experiential concepts. The building extends over the basement, ground and three upper floors, totalling circa 20,000 sq ft and one of very few island sites on Scotland’s busiest retailing thoroughfare.

On the opening day, Friday 8 December, the first 250 customers will also be gifted a welcome surprise bag of products to celebrate the new store.

Magz Macphee-David will be the Lush Glasgow City store manager and has 16 years of experience in retail. During the last five years as a store manager in Glasgow, her team had to face challenges and adapted quickly throughout the pandemic. In this challenging time, Magz raised two little children and is an advocate to create an open and supportive work environment for parents. Her current store team has combined over 35 children of varying ages and stages. Magz's diverse team represents 160 members of staff from over 15 countries, with the ability to speak more than 10 languages on the shop floor.

“We are so excited to get ready to open our anchor store placing customer experience and shop floor experience at the heart of everything we do. We have a talented group of staff in our store and across Scotland who are ready to take the next step in their career and serve our community who really deserve this new large space.”

The new Lush Glasgow City anchor shop will house some new concepts for the brand, along with a huge number of innovative new products, such as Lush lifestyle items available to purchase, including clothing, cosmetic bags, pins and soap dishes.

Combining beauty services with space for a Lush Shampoo Bar, Lush Parties and skin and hair care consultations, the new store will be the retail destination shopping experience their loyal Glasgow customers deserve. An additional floor in February 2024 will follow to include Lush’s transformative Lush Spa with a brand new Scotland-themed spa treatment on the horizon.

There will be an in-store cafe hosted by Plant Blonde, an independent vegan coffee shop who currently have a store in Glasgow west end, selling their coffees and award winning pastries:

“Marc and I are extremely grateful for this amazing opportunity to work with such an ethical brand that shares the same values. Lush is such a fantastic welcoming, experience driven place and we enjoy every moment spent there. We can’t wait to share the specialty coffee and freshly baked cakes everyday with the team at Lush and everyone now in the city centre of Glasgow!” Jennifer Walls, Plant Blonde

The new store will be opening in time for Christmas for shoppers to get their hands on their favourite festive items, including the best-selling Snow Fairy collection. In the 2022 festive period, Lush sold on average one Snow Fairy product every 5 seconds in the UK and Glaswegians bought over 9,000 bottles of Snow Fairy shower gel during that time, making it one of the top 5 locations for Snow Fairy fans in the UK&I.

Since establishing in 1995, one of Lush’s most well-known creations has been the bath bomb. Invented in 1989 by Lush Co-Founder Mo Constantine in her garden shed, Lush sold over 40.5 million last year.

Today, Lush operates in 48 countries with over 886 shops and 38 websites shipping worldwide.