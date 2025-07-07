This weekend, Glasgow Central Station will play host to the famous Northern Belle, a 1930s luxury train that will treat passengers to a sumptuous journey that harks back to the golden age of steam engines. Friday, July 11 and Sunday, July 13, the Northern Belle will set off on a memorable journey along Scotland’s West Highland Line. Passengers will be treated to a day in the lap of luxury, which will include red carpet entry and champagne when they board, followed by a seven-course meal, wine chosen by the onboard sommelier, and entertainment provided by musicians aboard.

The Northern Belle is regularly voted one of the world’s top ten train journeys and features one of the individually hand-decorated carriages that once formed part of the Royal Train. Actor Bill Nighy described the train as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s most Scenic Railway Journeys.

Starting off from Glasgow Central, passengers will be greeted by a red carpet on the platform and welcomed aboard with a glass of champagne and caviar blinis—an introduction to the luxurious journey ahead. The Northern Belle, a beautifully restored luxury train once part of the renowned Orient Express setup, features interiors that reflect the grandeur of 1930s travel.

During the trip, passengers will travel through some of Scotland’s most dramatic landscapes, stopping at various scenic points along the way. The West Highland Line includes views of Loch Lomond, the Trossachs, and the beautiful peaks of Glencoe.

There are further journeys from Glasgow and Edinburgh on the Northern Belle planned for August, including a journey across the Forth Rail Bridge and into Perthshire, a champagne afternoon tea and a trip to Oban on the West Coast.

1 . Northern Belle Aboard the Northern Belle you travel in one of seven beautifully detailed carriages, each bearing the name of a great castle or stately home: "The individually designed carriages have been lovingly restored by some of the country's top craftspeople, including marquetry experts, muralists and mosaic artists." | Northern Belle

2 . Northern Belle Step aboard and you’re immediately transported back to the glamorous 1930s, when beautifully appointed “Belle” trains - the inspiration behind the Northern Belle - traversed the country in comfort and style. | Northern Belle

3 . Northern Belle The à la carte menu experience, with dishes chosen by you on the day, is led by Food & Beverage Director Brian Clark - a chef who has cooked for royalty, presidents and Madonna | Northern Belle