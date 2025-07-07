In Pictures: The UK's most luxurious steam train Northern Belle is coming to Glasgow this weekend

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:43 BST

Day-trippers on board the train can look forward to a seven-course champagne lunch while travelling from Glasgow aboard a 1930s Pullman-style train, which was once part of the Orient Express group.

This weekend, Glasgow Central Station will play host to the famous Northern Belle, a 1930s luxury train that will treat passengers to a sumptuous journey that harks back to the golden age of steam engines. Friday, July 11 and Sunday, July 13, the Northern Belle will set off on a memorable journey along Scotland’s West Highland Line. Passengers will be treated to a day in the lap of luxury, which will include red carpet entry and champagne when they board, followed by a seven-course meal, wine chosen by the onboard sommelier, and entertainment provided by musicians aboard.

The Northern Belle is regularly voted one of the world’s top ten train journeys and features one of the individually hand-decorated carriages that once formed part of the Royal Train. Actor Bill Nighy described the train as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s most Scenic Railway Journeys.

Starting off from Glasgow Central, passengers will be greeted by a red carpet on the platform and welcomed aboard with a glass of champagne and caviar blinis—an introduction to the luxurious journey ahead. The Northern Belle, a beautifully restored luxury train once part of the renowned Orient Express setup, features interiors that reflect the grandeur of 1930s travel.

During the trip, passengers will travel through some of Scotland’s most dramatic landscapes, stopping at various scenic points along the way. The West Highland Line includes views of Loch Lomond, the Trossachs, and the beautiful peaks of Glencoe.

There are further journeys from Glasgow and Edinburgh on the Northern Belle planned for August, including a journey across the Forth Rail Bridge and into Perthshire, a champagne afternoon tea and a trip to Oban on the West Coast.

Aboard the Northern Belle you travel in one of seven beautifully detailed carriages, each bearing the name of a great castle or stately home: "The individually designed carriages have been lovingly restored by some of the country's top craftspeople, including marquetry experts, muralists and mosaic artists."

1. Northern Belle

Aboard the Northern Belle you travel in one of seven beautifully detailed carriages, each bearing the name of a great castle or stately home: "The individually designed carriages have been lovingly restored by some of the country's top craftspeople, including marquetry experts, muralists and mosaic artists." | Northern Belle

Step aboard and you’re immediately transported back to the glamorous 1930s, when beautifully appointed “Belle” trains - the inspiration behind the Northern Belle - traversed the country in comfort and style.

2. Northern Belle

Step aboard and you’re immediately transported back to the glamorous 1930s, when beautifully appointed “Belle” trains - the inspiration behind the Northern Belle - traversed the country in comfort and style. | Northern Belle

The à la carte menu experience, with dishes chosen by you on the day, is led by Food & Beverage Director Brian Clark - a chef who has cooked for royalty, presidents and Madonna

3. Northern Belle

The à la carte menu experience, with dishes chosen by you on the day, is led by Food & Beverage Director Brian Clark - a chef who has cooked for royalty, presidents and Madonna | Northern Belle

Head chef Matthew Green says: "One of the most rewarding aspects of cooking on the train is the opportunitv to work with a team of skilled and dedicated chefs. We work together to create a menu that is not only delicious, but also visually stunning. with each dish carefully crafted to showcase the natural beautv of the ingredients. Cooking on the Northern Belle is not only a culinary experience, but also a sensory one. The sights and sounds of the countryside, along with the gentle sway of the train, all contribute to a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience for our guests."

4. Northern Belle

Head chef Matthew Green says: "One of the most rewarding aspects of cooking on the train is the opportunitv to work with a team of skilled and dedicated chefs. We work together to create a menu that is not only delicious, but also visually stunning. with each dish carefully crafted to showcase the natural beautv of the ingredients. Cooking on the Northern Belle is not only a culinary experience, but also a sensory one. The sights and sounds of the countryside, along with the gentle sway of the train, all contribute to a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience for our guests." | Northern Belle

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowTravelScotlandChannel 5
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice