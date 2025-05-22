11 magical places that prove Glasgow is one of the UK's most beautiful cities

One of the most striking aspects of Glasgow is its architecture. The city boasts an impressive range of styles, from the grand Victorian buildings that line the city centre to the elegant Art Nouveau designs of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Art Deco flourishes and medieval reminders of the past.

Landmarks like Glasgow City Chambers, the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and the Gilbert Scott Building at the University of Glasgow have become emblematic of the city. Other views bring together strands of city life, reflecting the past, present and future of Glasgow. Striking tenements, ornate churches and imposing warehouses have been repurposed to house cafes, galleries and independent creative businesses.

The inherent beauty of the city is something that should be fought for. Glasgow’s built heritage needs to be protected and buildings reclaimed. Views across the city remind us what we have, but also what can so easily be lost through neglect or disinterest.

The city’s natural beauty shines through with over 90 parks and green spaces. Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow Green, and Pollok Country Park offer peaceful interludes within the urban sprawl. This is a great time of year to take a walk around the city and remind yourself of the places that only exist in Glasgow.

Here are some of our favourite views of the city.

1 . Garnethill Viewpoint After taking a walk along Hill Street, stop by the Garnethill Viewpoint where you can see over the West End and surrounding hills with the Trinity Tower at Park Circus | Supplied

2 . Bell's Bridge A magical view of the river Clyde as the sun goes down. If you are looking to capture the Finnieston crane and the Squinty Bridge, head on down to Bell's Bridge which has brilliant views across the River Clyde. | Abfowler

3 . Queen's Park On a sunny day in Glasgow, nothing quite beats heading up to the top of Queen's Park in the Southside of the city. There are stunning views across the city from the flagpole with it also being a great place for a scenic picnic. | GCC