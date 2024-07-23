First Look: Marks & Spencer Newton Mearns reopens to shoppers after £3.2 million investment
Store Manager, Ross Kitson, was joined by long-server, Lucia Pacitti, who is celebrating 33 years working with M&S, and his team to cut the ribbon and declare the transformed store officially open.
The show-stopping 15,000 sq ft fresh market-style foodhall offers customers the very best of M&S Food. Customers can find an in-store bakery serving a selection of fresh pastries and bread, a range of fresh fruit and vegetables sourced from M&S’ Select Farm Partners, alongside new Click & Collect facilities, a cheese barge and a dedicated Flower Shop and Wine Shop.
Launching in the middle of Summer, the new store also has an amazing range of seasonal treats - including 250 new products M&S launched earlier this year, including fully loaded ice cream tubs, New York-inspired dips, restaurant-quality tapas, British King strawberries, top-of-the-range Collection pizzas and more.
Sparks customers can use Scan & Shop, to scan and bag items as the go. Customers can sign up to Sparks via the M&S app or via the M&S website.
Fridge doors have also been installed to reduce energy usage as well as LED lighting on a clock timer – all part of M&S’ Plan A commitment to become a net zero business by 2039/40.
The Newton Mearns transformation is part of M&S’ £30m investment in its stores across Scotland, announced earlier this year, which includes the recent Dundee Gallagher store opening and upcoming openings in Largs and Aberdeen and is helping to support over 6,500 jobs.
The Newton Mearns store is led by Ross Kitson, who has worked at M&S for 15 years and started as a temporary customer assistant before taking on various management roles across Scotland and now Store Manager of Newton Mearns.
Ross said: “We are delighted to be reopening our doors to customers today. The new features truly add to the shopping experience and we can’t wait for people to come and see for themselves!
“We were the first store in Scotland to become a Simply M&S so it is great we have received this investment to ensure we continue to offer the products and services our customers want. I’ve worked at M&S for a long time so I know how important customer service and variety is to the people coming to shop here. From fresh fruit and vegetables grown by our Select Farmers to our Remarksable Value range and iconic Dine In, we’ve got it all. I would encourage everyone to come and see for themselves!”
